Who is Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova's daughter's father? Everything we know about ex-partner Strictly star Nadiya Bychkova is the mum to daughter Mila

Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have a fairytale romance, and Kai regularly dotes on Nadiya's daughter Mila. However, Nadiya had her young girl before her romance with Kai developed, so who is the father of the six-year-old girl?

Nadiya shares Mila with her ex-fiancé, Matija Skarabot, a Slovenian football player. The pair were engaged, however, in 2022, Nadiya shared that the pair were no longer an item and had been living separately for some time.

Nadiya and Matija were very close, and you can see the special surprise he arranged for her below...

WATCH: Nadiya Bychkova treated to the ultimate surprise by Matija Skarabot

Matija is a professional football player, currently playing as a left back for ND Primorje, he has also made appearances for the Slovenian national under 20s and under 21s sides.

Although no reason was ever shared for why the pair's engagement sadly fell apart, the pair were living hundreds of miles away from one another, with Matija focusing on his football career in Slovenia, while Nadiya was based in London while appearing on Strictly Come Dancing.

Before falling for Matija, and later Kai, Nadiya was married to fellow dancer Sergey Konovaltsev, before they went their separate ways in 2015.

Matija (right) is a professional footballer

Nadiya frequently dotes on her young girl, and earlier in the year she made a candid confession about parenting that will no doubt have touched the hearts of her fans.

Mila often spends time in Slovenia with her father, meaning that Nadiya is away from her, and she told her fans that she does find this "difficult".

She added: "But I always make sure when I am with her… I am there 100 per cent and she knows and understands that mummy has to work to be able to provide…"

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian-born dancer gushed about her upcoming reunion with her daughter. In response to questions about Mila potentially joining the star on tour, Nadiya excitedly revealed: "Absolutely, yes. She loves the show, but she might be dancing herself during the show more than actually watching it."

