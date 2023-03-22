Strictly's Kai Widdrington talks baby plans with girlfriend Nadiya Bychkova The pro dancers opened up about their hopes for the future…

Strictly stars Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova fell in love behind the scenes, but since confirming their relationship, they haven't been shy about expressing their feelings for each other.

In fact, in a new interview, Kai opened up about his hope that he and his girlfriend will have a family. Speaking to Yours magazine, the professional dancer said: "Would I like a family of my own one day? Of course".

He went on: "I'd love to be a father. We're busy at the moment laying the foundations for all of that".

WATCH: Strictly's Kai Widdrington and Nadiya Bychkova perform a romantic routine

Loading the player...

Nadiya agreed with her beau, adding: "I always wanted to have many children". The dancer and her ex-fiancé, footballer Matija Skarabot, share daughter Mila, six, who Kai revealed calls him "Kai Lemon Pie" – how sweet!

Kai and Nadiya fell in love after performing an American Smooth routine together and last year cemented their relationship by adopting a dog together – a bulldog called Snoopy. "Everything just clicked into place," Kai said of their love.

Kai expressed his hope of having children with Nadiya

The pair are now preparing to tour the UK in a dance stage show, Nadiya and Kai. Last week, they went live on Kai's Instagram feed to give fans a small insight into how the training was going for the upcoming extravaganza.

Nadiya also gave a cheeky insight on her own Instagram Stories, showing Kai stretching with some of the other dancers ahead of the pair going live together.

The couple went public with their relationship last year

In the caption, an excited Kai shared: "SNEAK PEEK INTO OUR REHEARSALS if you missed the live, here it is!!!"

The news immediately had fans sharing their own joy, as one enthused: "Ohhh my gosh yess!! cannot wait to watch this later," and a second sweetly remarked: "Cannot wait to let my mum know on Sunday that she has a ticket!!"

A third added: "It looks amazing! So glad I've booked so many shows, a total fairytale…"

