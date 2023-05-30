Helen Skelton talks 'plenty of lows' in candid new post

Helen Skelton has touched upon experiencing some "lows" as she shared a new post from her family's fun-filled weekend at the football.

In the caption, the mum-of-three – who split from her husband Richie Myler last year – told fans how you have to "milk the highs".

"Family WhatsApp still on fire," she candidly wrote. "You got to milk the highs right…. Because there's plenty of lows….

"Full disclosure (because a few messaged me to ask why we care) both Grandads watched the @officialcufc forever, my aunts and uncles on both sides go, my cousins go, their kids and now my kids have started going - throw into the mix my bro started his career there as a boy and is now the assistant manager there.

"Then there is the small matter of our parents taking us all over the country to watch this team as children…"

She added: "I haven't paid attention for years but like a few peeps I am watching now thanks for being legends @rebeccawalls85 @katesf09 @kerry_1980_kelly #football #family #memories #playoffs #wembley #grateful #sport #ittakesavillage #proud #teamwork #itsafamilything."

Fans were quick to respond with reassuring messages, with one writing: "Remember the highs they get you through the lows xxx." Another said: "Wonderful memories Helen. What a day you must have had."

A third post read: "Your commentary on @bbc5live was awesome. Not even a fan, but I am of yours. #natural #intellectual #gotballsofsteel #familyshouldbeproud #leadbyexample #womeninspiringwomen Nothing this woman can't do. Big love."

Helen shares three children with her rugby player ex Richie. The former couple split in April 2022 just four months after welcoming their youngest. Richie has since moved on to his current girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill, whose father, Andrew Thirkill is the president of Leeds Rhinos, the rugby team Richie plays for. They welcomed their first child together in April.

At the time of their split, the Countryfile star shared a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

