Strictly's Helen Skelton is the epitome of elegance in sculpting green dress

Helen Skelton boasts an enviable wardrobe, and her latest look is a masterclass in casual-chic dressing.

On Tuesday evening, the star stepped out for a glitzy evening with her fellow Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Gemma Atkinson. In a photo shared to Janette's Instagram, the dancing trio were pictured in Manchester attending a Strictly Come Dancing Live show.

For the special occasion, Helen looked the part in a figure-sculpting rib dress in a lovely verdant green hue. She styled her blonde locks into a stylish bun and accessorised with a chunky gold necklace.

Captioning the photo, Janette penned: "Watched the @strictlycomedancinglive #ProTour last night in Manchester, and got the chance to enjoy it with these legendary women! So beautiful to see how excited Mia gets every time @gorka_marquez was on stage! My heart was melting."

© Getty Helen enjoyed a lovely reunion with Janette and Gemma

She continued: "Also, if you have mates like @glouiseatkinson and @helenskelton by your side when you're becoming a first time mum, you feel like you can take on the world! Such amazing mums and women! So great to see all 3 of them."

Fans and friends inundated the comments section with a flurry of heartfelt compliments. One fan noted: "Favourites omg, hope u all had the best night," whilst a second chimed in: "Squad," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

A third remarked: "Ahhhhhh this is such a beautiful post," and a fourth added: "There's nothing like your mumma tribe."

© BBC Helen boasts an enviable wardrobe

Away from the spotlight, Helen is a devoted mother-of-three. And on Tuesday, the former Blue Peter presenter enjoyed a wholesome moment at home with her youngest, little Elsie, one.

Making the most of the bright sunshine, the mother-daughter duo got to work on the family garden. Taking to her Instagram, Helen captured the adorable moment her tiny tot watered a pot of strawberry plants with a bright pink flamingo watering can.

Watch the adorable moment in the video below…

WATCH: Helen Skelton's daughter Elsie helps with the gardening

Helen shares Elsie with her ex-husband, Richie Myler. The former couple are also doting parents to sons Ernie and Louis. The duo – who had been married for eight years – split in April 2022, just four months after welcoming baby Elsie.

At the time, Helen released a statement which read: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

© Getty Helen and Richie split in 2022

Richie has since found love with new girlfriend, Stephanie Thirkill. Back in April 2023, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Lovebirds Richie and Stephanie went Instagram official when they attended Wimbledon together in July last year. Stephanie is the daughter of the multi-millionaire President of the Leeds Rhinos club, which is the team that Richie plays for.

