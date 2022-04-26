Helen Skelton announces shock split from her husband Richie Myler The couple share three children together

Helen Skelton has announced her separation from her husband of nine years, Richie Myler.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Helen released a short statement confirming their split, writing: "Very sad to say Richie and I are no longer a couple.

"He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

Countryfile star Helen, 38, married rugby player Richie in December 2013 and together they share two sons and a baby daughter.

Helen announced her split from Richie on Instagram

Their eldest boy, Ernie, is set to celebrate his seventh birthday in June, while his younger brother Louis turned five earlier this month. The couple welcomed their third child, daughter Elsie, on 28 December.

Just recently, Helen headed off on a beach holiday with her children, sharing a series of sweet snapshots with her fans on Instagram. She revealed at the time that although Richie was missing out on the break, her mum Janet had accompanied her and the kids.

The couple have been married since December 2013

In an earlier interview with the Northern Echo, Helen opened up about her marriage to Richie. "Marriages and relationships are not all plain sailing, but we approach it like teamwork," she revealed.

"Rich is the best dad. He's the 'sugar police' when it comes to their diet and insists on routine, whereas sometimes I'm anything for a quiet life, so we're a good balance."

Richie with their two boys, Ernie and Louis

She continued: "Our house is chaos usually, as Ernie (then three) and Louis (one) are so close in age and are the definition of wild at times.

"For the time being, we're not having any more, but I wouldn't say no one day.

Helen and Richie welcomed baby Elsie in December

"We've just had to buy the biggest bed as they end up sleeping with us every night. We laugh about the idea of 'date nights'.

"I can't even fit in time for a hair colour, so how do people find time for those?"

