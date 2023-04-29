Helen Skelton turns up the heat in figure-flattering jeans and sleevless top

Helen Skelton always impresses fans with her impeccable taste in fashion and on Friday it was no different when she shared a glimpse of one of her most recent looks.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 39-year-old presenter was a vision as she posed up a storm in a pair of figure-flattering blue jeans and a sleeveless white top adorned with black frills for her stint on BBC Morning Live.

Helen slipped into a pair of strappy yellow sandals - the perfect addition to her spring ensemble and added a pair of classic gold hoop earrings. She wore her vibrant blonde locks down in immaculate curls.

Helen always looks so stylish

Captioning the video on Instagram, which you can see below, Helen penned: "Learned and laughed….. Insta is all about the Lols and the clothes but visit @bbciplayer @bbcmorninglive for need to know and nice to know from some of the best on everything from childhood cancer, budget meals, cleaning tips to financial advice. xxx #finance #cooking #cleaning #telly #morninglive #telly

Helen Skelton shares glimpse of dazzling outfit on BBC Morning Live

As for Helen's makeup, the former Blue Peter star opted for a dark smokey eye look, red lipstick and brushes of warm bronzer.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on her update. One follower replied writing: "You look fantastic. Love the flared jeans, where are they from?"

© BBC The star looked incredible this week

A second added: "Helen Skelton, what a wonderful woman you are," alongside a red love heart emoji. A third penned: "Lovely to see you on @bbcmorninglive this week." Others simply left a string of heart-eyes emojis.

The star has caused her stir with her glamorous looks on the show this week and on Thursday, she was spotted turning up the heat in a vibrant pink gown she showcased in a glamorous transformation video.

The star was filmed with no makeup on and wearing comfy clothes. Then, as if by magic, she appeared in full glam and rocking the hot pink gown. Helen kept a similar makeup for Saturday's show only swapping out her red lipstick for pink earlier this week.

She did however up the ante with her hair and swept her long tresses into a slick high-ponytail.

