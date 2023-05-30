Hailee Steinfeld dating NFL's Josh Allen – all we know after latest sighting

The Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star has been seen out and about recently

Hailee Steinfeld stirred up the rumor mill over the past week when she was spotted out and about with NFL player Josh Allen.

The 26-year-old actress and the Buffalo Bills player have been spotted on two separate occasions in New York City, sparking rumors that a relationship is brewing.

There has been no word from either star on whether the reports have any truth to them. Read on to learn more about the football player and what we know about their love life in the past.

VIDEO: Celebrity Closeup: Hailee Steinfeld

Who is Josh Allen?

27-year-old Josh is a quarterback for the Buffalo Bills, drafted into the NFL team in 2018 and helping them come out of a playoff slump after a breakout 2020 season.

© Getty Images Josh is a quarterback with the Buffalo Bills

Born in California, he played college football for the University of Wyoming before being recruited by the Bills, which is also home to recent comeback hero Damar Hamlin.

MORE: Hailee Steinfeld wows in leopard print bikini in sweet throwback snap

Who has Hailee Steinfeld dated?

While first achieving recognition as a child star, Hailee has kept her love life relatively private, although she has been in a pair of high profile relationships in the past.

© Getty Images Hailee dated Cameron Smoller between 2016-2017

The Oscar-nominated actress first began dating social media personality Cameron Smoller in 2016, making their public debut at a Golden Globes party in 2017.

They ended things in late 2017, although the actress soon began dating former One Direction member Niall Horan later that year, and they were first spotted at the American Music Awards in November.

The two musicians were together for almost a year before calling it quits in December 2018, although they kept their time together under wraps.

© Getty Images Hailee and Niall dated for a year in 2018

Who has Josh Allen dated?

Josh was in a long-term relationship with Fresno State Bulldogs cheerleader and Pilates instructor Brittany Williams, with whom he grew up in California.

After first meeting when they were just eight years old, they reconnected in high school, although they didn't officially start dating until they were in college.

THROWBACK: Justin Bieber and Hailee Steinfeld spark dating rumors

"I asked him to come to [the Sadie Hawkins dance] at my school, which is the big school to him and he was nervous," Brittany explained during a September 2022 episode of Kelly Stafford’s "The Morning After" podcast. "And my friends were crazy, we were taking a party bus… [Josh] had never been on a party bus and was just so overwhelmed with everything.

© Getty Images The NFL star was in a relationship with Brittany Williams

"After that, honest to God, I don't think we talked for a year after that night… He was just so shy, and I wasn't at the time. He ghosted me for like a year, but at the same time, I was like 'OK, I get it, things are just not in our timing right now.' I knew it wasn't meant to be at the time but I always knew in the back of my head it's not over."

It's unclear when the two called it quits, though Brittany has deleted all their photos from her social media and doesn't follow the quarterback, and while Josh doesn't follow her either, he still has a few older photographs of theirs up.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.