Hailee Steinfeld wows in leopard print bikini in sweet throwback snap

Hailee Steinfeld just wowed fans with an incredible throwback picture. The Dickinson star shared a gorgeous bikini snap from a sun-soaked holiday as she celebrated her pet dog Martini's first birthday – and her Instagram followers were floored.

The 24-year-old Pitch Perfect actress was rocking a leopard print two-piece, showing off her enviable figure as she posed with her cute pup held up to the camera.

The party snap was clearly taken in happier times, with Hailee's face covered in gold glitter, and was met with an influx of comments from her fans.

Hailee Steinfeld shared a stunning throwback bikini picture

"Happy 1st birthday martini!!! my little tiny", she captioned the image, adding lots of chick and martini glasses.

One fan commented: "u guys are literally perfect" while another shared: "you are so beautiful".

The Pitch Perfect star staged a festive photoshoot with her dog

Hailee also staged an adorable photoshoot with Martini over Christmas, donning cosy-looking festive PJs as she posed in front of her Christmas tree with the pup, who was rocking a matching bow.

She told fans: "A very merry Christmas it was indeed. I hope you all are having a beautiful & safe holiday".

Hailee is no stranger to a bikini photo

Meanwhile, Hailee previously opened up about the perils of social media, admitting she's just like the rest of us and often finds herself scrolling through Instagram, comparing herself to other women.

"It's definitely not a place anybody should go to for validation - I can't find it there", she told People.

"I think you've got to find it within yourself, and if you're going to post something, post it because you love it or you like the way you look or you like what's in the photo. That way you don't necessarily care what people have to say about it.

