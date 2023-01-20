NFL star Damar Hamlin remains 'upbeat' despite 'lengthy recovery' after cardiac arrest Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on January 2

NFL player Damar Hamlin is "upbeat and positive" as he continues his "lengthy" road to recovery.

The 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player suffered a cardiac arrest during a game in early January, and was rushed to hospital, where he was placed in intensive care. His friend and business partner Jordon Rooney shared details on health Friday, revealing that "despite being out of the hospital, Damar still has a lengthy recovery".

"Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly. He has visited with the team a few times but he still gets winded very easily," he told ESPN, sharing that Damar remains "upbeat and positive and ready to continue to overcome this".

Bills coach Sean McDermott also told reporters that the player had been at the team facility "almost daily," visiting his teammates and coaches "and just trying to get back to a little bit of a routine and just get himself acclimated again and taking it one step, one baby step at a time here".

Damar left the hospital on January 9 and the news was confirmed via a statement on the Bills official Twitter account, with a note from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We are thrilled to share that Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital and returned to Buffalo," it said. The statement also revealed that: "He is doing well and this is the next stage of recovery."

Damar plays for the Buffalo Bills

Damar had made his return to social media two days prior, confirming his well-being and thanking his fans and friends for their continued support.

"When you put real love out into the world it comes back to you 3x’s as much," he wrote, adding: "The Love has been overwhelming, but I’m thankful for every single person that prayed for me and reached out."

