NCIS' Pauley Perrette shares impassioned video message close to her heart for Pride month

Pauley Perrette has long been an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, and on the very first day of Pride month, she showed up with an impassioned message.

The retired actress, 54, shared a new video from her California home as she spoke on the importance of supporting queer communities as an ally herself.

Her rainbow-hued hair stood out as she delivered the animated message to her over 20,000 fans on Instagram, which you can check out in the video below.

Alongside the clip, she wrote: "HAPPY #PRIDE MONTH! Gosh we need to represent more than ever! Always an ally and have always been a part of @NOH8campaign.

She added: "So right now there's this little #NOH8 Dunny piece of exclusive art made by @kidrobot you can get this darling collectible thing AND support #equality and the #LGBT community.

"Stand strong, smile, breathe, love yourself, you're not alone. God Bless!" Pauley concluded, with fans wishing her a happy Pride month in return.

© Getty Images The actress has been a staunch supporter of the LGBTQ+ community

The former NCIS star has largely maintained a presence away from the spotlight since retiring from acting, but that doesn't stop her from stepping out in support of the causes she champions.

She made a rare public showing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Gala on April 22 that included the likes of Pamela Anderson, Mayim Bialik, Adam Lambert, and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

Pauley went full glam for the evening, opting for a purple sequined sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and waist-cinching skirt, pairing the dazzling fit with a chain necklace, several chain-link bracelets, and her rainbow tresses tied up in a high ponytail.

© Getty Images Pauley attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala in April

The former NCIS star shared several photographs from the evening alongside friends and guests that celebrated the cause with her.

She wrote: "Saturday we FINALLY got to get back together to celebrate our AMAZING @lalgbtcenter. So good to get to fellowship and fundraise with so many people I love and have missed! And to meet new people who are also here to make the world a kinder and better place!"

Many of her friends from the event and those part of the organization committee praised her commitment to the cause, with one commenting on her post: "Thanks for being there and for your oh so generous sponsorship, Pauley! The Center and our community are lucky to have you!!!"

© Getty Images The actress has ramped up her advocacy work since retiring

Pauley has involved herself with more work on charitable efforts and public events ever since she stepped away from acting following a 15-year-long stint on NCIS as fan favorite character Abby Sciuto, stepping out prior at the the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner in March.

She remains active on social media, however, having become a passionate activist for civil rights. She even directed and produced a documentary, Citizen Lane, about U.S. civil rights attorney and author Mark Lane.

