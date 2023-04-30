Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette gets glammed up in sequins for rare public appearance

The former CBS mainstay has limited her public presence since her retirement from acting

Pauley Perrette has largely maintained a presence away from the spotlight since retiring from acting, but that doesn't stop her from stepping out in support of the causes she champions.

The actress, 54, made a rare public showing at the Los Angeles LGBT Center's Gala on April 22 that included the likes of Pamela Anderson, Mayim Bialik, Adam Lambert, and Queer Eye's Karamo Brown.

Pauley went full glam for the evening, opting for a purple sequined sleeveless dress with a plunging neckline and waist-cinching skirt.

She paired the dazzling fit with a chain necklace, several chain-link bracelets, and her rainbow tresses tied up in a high ponytail.

The former NCIS star shared several photographs from the evening alongside friends and guests that celebrated the cause with her.

She wrote: "Saturday we FINALLY got to get back together to celebrate our AMAZING @lalgbtcenter. So good to get to fellowship and fundraise with so many people I love and have missed! And to meet new people who are also here to make the world a kinder and better place!"

© Getty Images Pauley attended the Los Angeles LGBT Center Gala

Many of her friends from the event and those part of the organization committee praised her commitment to the cause, with one commenting on her post: "Thanks for being there and for your oh so generous sponsorship, Pauley! The Center and our community are lucky to have you!!!"

One of her fans wrote: "Now, *that* looks like a party that I would want to go to!" and another gushed: "OMG, you're such a nice person you inspire me so much."

Pauley has involved herself with more work on charitable efforts and public events ever since she retired from acting following a 15-year-long stint on NCIS as fan favorite character Abby Sciuto, last stepping out for the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner in March.

She remains active on social media, having become a passionate activist for civil rights, even directing and producing a documentary, Citizen Lane, about U.S. civil rights attorney and author Mark Lane.

