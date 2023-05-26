NCIS: does Abby Sciuto die in popular show?

Despite being a fan favorite as Abby Sciuto in NCIS, Pauley Perrette exited the show in season 15 back in 2017 - but how was the character written out, and was she killed off? Find out here…

In the two-part finale, One Step Forward and Two Steps Back, Abby went to a restaurant with Clayton where the pair had been held up at gunpoint. While Clayton was killed, Abby managed to survive the hit, with it later being revealed that she was the victim of a hit planned by Robert King.

WATCH: Pauley Perrette quit the show in 2017

Abby manages to recover, and helps NCIS in bringing down Robert by pretending to have poisoned him with cyanide and only giving him the cure after a confession. However, after the experience, she decides to leave the team once and for all.

Chatting about the role on The Talkback, she said: “It’s been such an incredible journey, this one little fictional television character. It has been enormous and overwhelming for young girls around the world, every country in the world, and over the course of 15 years, to have modeled themselves after this TV character.

© CBS Pauley left the show in 2017

“And it made math and science not only a viable plan for them but it made it accessible and fun. And it inspired these girls, which has been so heartwarming.”

However, Pauley’s exit wasn’t entirely amicable, as she reportedly quit the show over increasing tensions between herself and the show’s lead, Mark Harmon. It was claimed that members of the crew were injured by Mark’s dog which he would bring to set, and Pauley complained about the situation.

© Photo: Getty Images Pauley exited the show after an alleged fallout with Mark Harmon

Tweeting about the situation, she wrote: “Maybe I'm wrong for not 'spilling the beans.' Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I don't know. Just know, I'm trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn't the right thing about crime.”

She added: “I've been supporting ant[i]-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it's school or work, that you're required to go to? It's horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

Pauley was on the show from 2003

At the time, CBS released its own statement: "Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

In 2019, Pauley alluded to the situation once again, shutting down any reports that she would be returning to the show. She tweeted: "NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?) I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it. I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY! You'll love it! #HappyPlace Love y'all!"

