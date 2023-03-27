NCIS' Pauley Perrette makes very rare public appearance at star-studded affair The former NCIS star showed up in support of her cause

Pauley Perrette may have taken a step away from the spotlight and Hollywood after retiring from acting, but she's still willing to show up in support of a cause she's passionate for.

The star made a rare red (in this case blue) carpet showing for the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner, an event she has frequently attended.

Pauley stepped out for the Human Rights Campaign's 2023 Los Angeles Dinner

She wasn't alone, though, as other celebrities like Justin Mikita, Cheyenne Jackson, Joel Kim Booster, Scott Evans, and Jake Choi were also in attendance.

Pauley went all out with the bright palette for her look, opting to match her rainbow-hued hair with an equally colorful outfit, wearing a black fit and flare floral dress with knee-high boots.

"Proud to have supported my beloved @humanrightscampaign @hrclosangeles #HRCdinnerLA last night," she wrote alongside several pictures from the night she shared.

Pauley has involved herself with more work on charitable efforts and public events ever since she retired from acting following a 15-year-long stint on NCIS as fan favorite character Abby Sciuto.

She remains active on social media, having become a passionate activist for civil rights, even directing and producing a documentary, Citizen Lane, about U.S. civil rights attorney and author Mark Lane.

While the 54-year-old hasn't explicitly stated what caused her to quit the profession, rumors swirled of a rift on the NCIS set between her and fellow lead Mark Harmon.

Fans went as far as to analyze scenes to determine if they ever appeared on screen together. It later emerged that in 2016 Mark's dog – who had often been on set of the show – bit a member of the crew, who then reportedly required 15 stitches.

It was claimed that Pauley was quick to ask for the dog to not be allowed back on set but the animal allegedly did return, and crew members were reportedly fearful to ask for a change in the rules because Mark was an executive producer.

The actress' alleged on-set rift with Mark is rumored to be why she left the show

The two stars then came to an arrangement with show bosses that meant they were never in the same scene at the same time, but in late 2017 Pauley shared the news that she had quit the series, and told CBS Sunday Morning that although it was her choice she was "still grieving."

