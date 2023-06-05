Matty Healy kisses male security guard onstage during Demark tour amid Taylor Swift romance

Matty Healy, left the crowd buzzing yet again at the 2023 NorthSide Festival in Denmark - an event rivalling Coachella in its musical prowess. As the band served up a rendition of their hit Robbers, Matty caught sight of a male security guard and took the opportunity to share a show-stopping smooch.

Adorned in a reflective vest, the unsuspecting guard looked set to receive a peck on the cheek when Healy, equipped with microphone and champagne, upped the ante. He dropped to his knees and pulled the guard in for a bold kiss on the lips, leaving spectators in a frenzy.

This passionate display has become a signature move for the 34-year-old singer during Robbers, a track from their 2013 self-titled album. His fans, irrespective of gender, have been on the receiving end of these spontaneous kisses, a trend he has maintained since November 2022.

The concert, according to an Entertainment Tonight eyewitness, had another unique facet. Matty, rumored to be Taylor Swift's latest love interest, sported an eyepatch over his right eye at the start of the show.

His explanation for the unusual accessory involved an unfortunate morning encounter with a guitar pick that left his eye irritated and swollen. However, the eyepatch made a brief appearance as Matty decided against the "pretentious pirate" look.

During the concert, Matty delved into his relationship with vulgarity, reflecting on a recent incident when he faced backlash for his reaction to derogatory comments on The Adam Friedland Show podcast.

Matty has been rumored to be dating Taylor in recent weeks

Despite not participating in the mockery of rapper and Taylor’s collaborator Ice Spice, he was criticized for laughing along. However, Matty addressed this in a New Yorker profile, dismissing the criticism as virtue signalling.

Matty, often dubbed a "post-woke rock star," offered a moment of reflection before performing Love It If We Made It. He addressed the crowd, sharing, "I will say this before I play this song, that I do feel that my heroes ... like George Carlin or Lenny Bruce or Bill Hicks or people who really move culture forward, they were kind of staples of the left.

“And one of the weapons that they used to expose hypocrisy was vulgarity and apologise at times at being too vulgar. I do feel that if the left loses its ability to [expletive] up then we leave too much space for the right."

Earlier in the week, at the BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend festival in Dundee, Scotland, Matty candidly addressed fans' burning questions about his sincerity, only to playfully declare that all questions would be ignored for the next hour of The 1975's performance.

© Getty Taylor Swift's fans believe she's dating Matty Healy

Meanwhile, Taylor, 33, crossed paths with Matty back in 2014, sparking the initial rumours of a potential romance with fans.

Despite multiple denials over the years, the whispers recently turned into headlines as the pair were spotted together on multiple occasions.

Matty previously dated singers Halsey and FKA Twigs, and Taylor recently ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn.

