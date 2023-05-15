Fans go wild as Taylor Swift's dad spotted Jamming with Matty Healy - See the pics

The rumor mill is in full swing as Taylor Swift’s fans speculate on her blossoming romance with The 1975's Matty Healy.

Over the weekend, the 34-year-old vocalist was seen spending quality time with Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, during her The Eras Tour shows in Philadelphia.

The singer, who is currently on tour with the 33-year-old, was seen bonding with her dad at Saturday's concert at Lincoln Financial Field.

According to reports, he was spotted in a VIP tent, with one fan sharing an image of Matty alongside Taylor's father, tweeting: "MATTY UPGRADED FROM THE TENT TO A LOUNGE AND IS STANDING NEXT TO TAYLOR'S DAD??"

Social media was abuzz with excited fans, with one commenting: "HE REALLY IS PART OF THE FAMILY NOW WHAT?!?"

Another fan humorously admitted to struggling with the sight of Matty spending time with the Shake It Off singer's father.

The English rocker, opened for Taylor for the second time during her Friday night concert.

He took the stage wearing a skeleton suit, playing guitar and singing.

During the show, a vigilant fan spotted Matty in the crowd, capturing a brief video that was later posted to Twitter.

Standing nearby were Taylor's longtime friend, Blake Lively, and another woman believed to be Sabrina Carpenter.

In a follow-up tweet, the fan shared that Blake had brought her children James, eight, Inez, six, and Betty, three, whom she shares with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Taylor's song Betty is named after the couple's youngest daughter, and she reportedly gave a shoutout to Blake and her children before performing the song on Friday.

Numerous famous faces attended the concert, including Bethenny Frankel, who shared a charming Instagram Story of herself and her 13-year-old daughter Bryn singing along to Taylor's hit single Trouble.

Matty's appearance at Taylor's show came just one day after they were seen "kissing" and holding hands during a romantic date in New York City on Thursday, May 11.

The new couple were on a double date with collaborator Jack Antonoff and his fiancée Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani, as captured by a fan on social media.

A witness claimed the pair were seated next to one another in the lounge of the celeb hotspot, surrounded by security. The source added that the couple was "cuddling and kissing" as they waited for their food.

The couple first sparked romance rumors earlier this month after her surprising split from British actor Joe Alwyn.

Matty has been supporting the Anti-Hero singer at recent stops on her Eras Tour, which kicked off in March.

