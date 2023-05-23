Taylor Swift and Harry Styles: Relationship timeline

The Shake it Off singer and the As it Was hitmaker dated in 2012…

Walks in the park, cozy trips to England, and dancing to each other's epic performances are surely the perfect foundation for any celebrity Love Story. But for Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, their love affair ended rather Swiftly.

The former couple stole the hearts of millennial teens during their fleeting relationship and since they called it quits in 2013, eagle-eyed fans are always ready and waiting for a reunion. One of the latest last year saw Harry singing "I'm feeling 22," at one of his concerts to an eager fan who was celebrating her 22nd birthday - could you imagine the heart palpitations?

Taylor and Harry are both award-winning pop stars

Despite hopes that the pair would eventually rekindle, their relationship is well and truly a thing of the past, but a little reminiscing never hurts anyone does it? So keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Harry and Taylor's relationship…

When did Harry and Taylor meet?

On 21 March 2012, the soon-to-be couple first locked eyes backstage when they were both performing at the Kids Choice Awards. The Blank Space songstress was reportedly spotted dancing the night away with her celebrity bestie and Disney Channel megastar, Selena Gomez whilst Harry and his then-fellow One Direction band members sang their hearts out as they performed their number one song, What Makes You Beautiful - iconic!

Taylor and Selena are besties

When did Harry and Taylor get together?

The pop stars then caused a stir when they were spotted stepping out for a cozy walk in Central Park together a few months later in December of the same year, wrapped up in winter coats and even wearing matching dark blue jeans - adorable.

The pair enjoyed a date in Central Park

After being spotted out together multiple times looking super loved up, the singers jetted off to Harry's home to mark Tay's 23rd birthday. According to PEOPLE magazine, the Golden singer introduced his Lover to mother Styles, and the trio was even photographed feeding the birds.

How long were Taylor and Harry together?

Rumors the it-couple hit a bump in the road sparked on 4 January 2013, after they headed on a sun-soaked Caribbean holiday which appeared to be the stuff of your Wildest Dreams, but left Taylor heading home alone whilst Harry partied the days away on Richard Branson's private island where they were also spotted hitting the hot tub.

Why did Harry and Taylor break up?

Just days later on 7 January, the news broke that much to the disdain of their loyal 'Haylor' shippers, the duo had split. According to The Mirror, the duo parted ways after a string of blazing arguments. Also, Harry's interest in other women was reported as becoming a sticking point in their relationship, although a representative for the Harry's House creator denied these allegations.

Did Taylor and Harry date twice?

Although fans would have loved the pair to have reunited and sailed off into the sunset, alas, their whirlwind romance was just that. However, they did spark rumors that their flames were rekindling after the former couple was caught partying at the same table at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show afterparty on 2 December 2014.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor could be a Victoria's Secret model herself!

Shortly after the public appearance, One Direction released their song Perfect and had fans convinced it was about Taylor. The lyrics read: "And if you like cameras flashin' every time we go out and if you're looking for someone to write your breakup songs about, baby, I'm perfect".

Harry has never confirmed the lyrics were inspired by the country singer and in an interview with PEOPLE he revealed he would never let it slip, even if they were a romantic tribute. He explained: "I'm never going to tell someone what a song's about because I feel like it's up to them."

Did Harry write a song about Taylor Swift?

The former One Direction star has never officially confirmed any of his chart-topping ballads are about the blonde-haired beauty. But there has been major speculation about one song in particular. Much like how Miley Cyrus' latest break-up banger Flowers appears to slot perfectly into Bruno Mars' If I Was Your Man - despite the number being about her explosive relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. Harry's song Two Ghosts provides the perfect counterpart to the country singer's famed hit Style.

In the number, Harry refers to: "Same lips red, same eyes blue. Same white shirt, couple more tattoos." Much like in Taylor's lyrics, in which she sings: "I got that red lip classic thing that you like…You got that long hair, slicked back, white T-shirt," not to mention the title is quite literally Style.

Harry has never confirmed any of his songs were based on Taylor

When asked by Nick Grimshaw about the suspiciously familiar lyrics, Harry neither confirmed or denied but did say: "I mean I think it's pretty like self-explanatory. I think, y'know it's about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things… and sometimes it's just different, y'know."

Meanwhile, Taylor had Swifites speculating left, right and centre about her thinly veiled musical tributes to the whirlwind romance. The most alleged of her dulcet symphonies being Out of the Woods, I Know Places, Wildest Dreams, Clean, and Wonderland.

Are Taylor Swift and Harry Styles still friends?

Whilst they may never ever be getting back together…like ever, it's safe to say that there is no Bad Blood between the pop stars. On 15 March 2021, the couple publicly confirmed just what supportive friends to each other they really are at the Grammys. Taylor gave her former beau a standing ovation as he collected his award, which he won for 'Best solo performance.' The pair were also caught on camera chatting away when Harry headed over to Taylor's table.

Harry and Taylor caused a stir when they fist-bumped at the Grammys this year

More recently, Harry and Taylor enjoyed a night of dancing and chatting together when they attended the 2023 Grammy's in March this year. One candid moment between the former couple sent fans into a spiral when they appeared to fist-bump each other - who said exes can't be besties?

Who dated Taylor the longest?

It's no secret that the Midnight's singer has dated an impressive slew of A-listers but her longest relationship was with her latest ex, actor, Joe Alwyn. The pair enjoyed a six-year relationship together before splitting just weeks ago on 8 April.

Taylor and Joe split in April this year

Since their split, Taylor has been pictured out with Loose Women star, Denise Welch's son, and lead singer of the 1975 Matty Healy.

How long did Harry and Olivia date?

Harry has been linked to a number of starlets since splitting with Taylor all those years ago, including Kendall Jenner, and Victoria's Secret model Camille Rowe. But one of the most headline-making relationships was when the singer hit it off with Olivia Wilde after first meeting her on the set of Don't Worry Darling, which they both starred in. The pair were together for two years before calling it quits.

