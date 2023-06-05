Julia Roberts enjoys night out with lookalike teen daughter as she returns to social media

Julia Roberts is one of the many celebrities who has gone to see Taylor Swift in concert - and it's safe to say she had an amazing time!

The Pretty Woman actress took to Instagram to reveal her joy at seeing the pop star on stage again, and was also pictured in the VIP area with her teenage daughter Hazel, 18, also in view.

The star likely took her sons, Phinnaeus, 18, and Henry, 14, too, who are also big fans of the singer.

The Oscar winner had taken her children to see Taylor at Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium back in 2015. At the time, she told Extra TV that she had taken her kids to see the singer beforehand, explaining: "They had never been to a concert before and they were big fans." She added that Taylor was "very sweet" with the kids, before turning to Julia with a request of her own.

"She said, 'Would you mind coming on stage during the song and dancing?'"

As a result, Julia was on stage hours later, dancing with Joan Baez while wearing a Taylor Swift T-shirt. Her family are incredibly important to Julia, and she loves nothing more than spending time with her children and husband, Danny Moder.

The Hollywood actress said: "It just never consumed me, being an actor. It is my dream come true. But it is not my only dream come true."

Julia Roberts with her children and her husband Danny Moder

When asked about her other dreams, Julia said: "The life that I’ve built with my husband. The life that we’ve built with our children. And that's the best stuff. The point is to come home at the end of the day triumphantly to them."

The family faced another big challenge last year, when the twins left home for college. Ahead of the milestone moment, Julia admitted it was making her feel "lightheaded" but also excited for her firstborns.

Julia Roberts' twins are growing up fast!

"I mean, it makes me a little lightheaded. You say that, I mean, I'm completely excited for them," she told Extra. "It's really thrilling and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience. And so to see how it's happening for them is really fascinating. And yeah, I'm just, I'm excited for them."

During another chat with CBS News, Julia said that she often debates with her husband over who the children look most alike. "I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

