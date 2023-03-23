Pretty Woman: How Julia Roberts and Richard Gere have changed in 33 years since movie's release Julia and Richard have really taken off since "Pretty Woman"

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere established themselves as two of Hollywood's biggest and brightest with the success of their 1990 film Pretty Woman – and three decades on (33 years to the day, to be exact), the pair have changed a lot.

A commercial and critical smash, the film cemented Richard as a leading man and the upcoming Julia as one of the industry's newest stars.

Julia and Richard became global stars after the release of the 1990 smash hit

Both have since become some of the topmost draws in Hollywood, even collaborating once again almost a decade later in another romantic-comedy, 1999's Runaway Bride.

Julia has starred in several other commercial hits over the course of her career, including the Ocean's franchise, Eat Pray Love (2010), and August: Osage County (2013).

Julia has since gone on to become an Academy-award winning actress

She also continued to maintain a strong foothold over the rom-com department throughout the early 1990s with her infectious personality, including the likes of My Best Friend's Wedding (1997) and Notting Hill (1999), returning to those roots in 2022's Ticket to Paradise.

Richard, meanwhile, became a leading Hollywood sex symbol throughout the 90s, especially thanks to his work in Sommersby (1993) and Primal Fear (1996).

The two have remained friends, even coming together for a Today Show reunion in 2015

They've since also starred in their fair share of award-winning projects, with Richard one of the stars of 2003's Best Picture Oscar-winning Chicago, while Julia won an Academy Award of her own in 2000 for Erin Brockovich.

As for their personal endeavors, now 55-year-old Julia married country singer Lyle Lovett in 1993, although they eventually separated and divorced after two years of marriage.

She eventually met cinematographer Danny Moder in 2000, and after a brief courtship, the two married in 2002 and are now parents to twins Phinnaeus and Hazel, 18, and son Henry, 15. Learn more about their love story in the video below.

Richard has been married thrice, first to supermodel Cindy Crawford during her heyday from 1991 to 1995, and then Bond girl and Law & Order star Carey Lowell from 2002-2016, welcoming son Homer, 23, with the latter.

In 2018, he tied the knot with 40-year-old Spanish publicist and activist Alejandra Silva. They've since welcomed four-year-old son Alexander and another son born in 2020.

Richard has been married to wife Alejandra since 2018

Throughout the years and their illustrious careers, Julia has maintained her image as one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, with her signature bright locks and thousand-watt smile adding to it. Richard, meanwhile, has maintained his old Hollywood charm as well.

The actor made his film comeback after six years opposite Emma Roberts

In fact, the 73-year-old made his big comeback to movies earlier this year with another rom-com, Maybe I Do, co-starring none other than Julia's niece, Emma Roberts.

