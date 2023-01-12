Julia Roberts receives shock family news which leaves her stunned The star shares three children with her husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts' life just got a shakeup with a discovery she was not expecting. The A-list actress appeared on an episode of Ancestry which looked back at her family tree and made a startling revelation.

The mother-of-three found out that she is not, in fact, a Roberts and was left completely astounded by the conclusion.

Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. explained what had happened as Julia listened intently as it was explained that her great great grandmother, Rhoda Suttle Roberts, had an affair with a married man after her husband Willis Roberts' death.

The host told her: "Julia carries Willis' last name. But Willis passed away in 1864, over a decade before Rhoda gave birth to Julia's great grandfather, John, leading to an inescapable conclusion."

He added: "Willis Roberts could not possibly be your great, great grandfather. He was dead."

Through further examination of DNA and genetics, Dr. Henry uncovered who Julia's great grandfather really was.

Julia has a happy family of her own now

"We found a cluster of matches that tie Julia and her cousin to one man," he said. "Henry MacDonald Mitchell Jr."

To which Julia asked: "So we're Mitchells?" and Dr. Henry confirmed this is true.

Julia made a discovery about her origins

The Pretty Woman star was shocked and said: "Truly my mind is blown. It is fascinating. And on the other hand there's you know part of me that you know that when I'm calmer, you know can still wrap my arms around the idea that my family is my family."

She then quipped: "I do prefer the name Roberts. This was a very unexpected turn."

