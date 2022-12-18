Julia Roberts' husband Danny Moder makes trip of a lifetime away from home The couple are parents-of-three

Julia Roberts and her husband Danny Moder may be gearing up to spend the holiday season together like the rest of the world, but they're spending some time apart beforehand.

MORE: Matthew Perry gushes over relationship with Julia Roberts during latest TV appearance

The actor's cinematographer husband revealed that he was on the trip of a lifetime of his own, having flown over to Qatar.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder

Loading the player...

He was attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and defending champions France, in which the former emerged victorious after an exciting penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw.

Danny definitely looked to be having quite an amazing time there, sharing a video clip of himself in the crowd looking out at the field.

TRENDING NOW: Dr. Jennifer Ashton makes social media exit amid GMA3 drama

He held a cup of beer in the video, joking about the lack of beer that made headlines prior to the tournament's start, as the players readied for the game.

"And yes…. there is beer (Stella) here at the Finals," he quipped in his caption, with many in the comments section showing their allegiance for one team or the other.

Danny is in Qatar watching the FIFA World Cup Final live

Some even wondered whether Julia was with him, although she didn't show up in the footage he shared from the game, leaving it uncertain whether she accompanied him or stayed behind with the family.

The couple, who are parents of Hazel, Phinnaeus "Finn," and Henry, did have their own night out on the town recently, though, as they attended the Kennedy Center Honors in support of friend and honoree George Clooney.

MORE: Julia Roberts details her parenting style with rarely-seen children Finn, Hazel and Henry

ALSO POPULAR: Today's Dylan Dreyer brings fans to tears with an emotional update on Al Roker

The two definitely stole the show not only with their prim and enthusiastic appearance as a couple but also by putting on a sweet public display of affection.

The couple were quite an affectionate pair at the Kennedy Center Honors

They were seen arm in arm for a majority of the event, with photos even seeing Julia cuddling up to her husband, whispering in his ear and embracing him from behind.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.