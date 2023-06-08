Strictly's Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones mourn death of fellow dancer

Gorka Marquez, Amy Dowden and Neil Jones are among a number of Strictly Come Dancing stars who have paid tribute to fellow dancer and Britain's Got Talent 2014 semi-finalist Kerri Donaldson, who has died.

Kerri performed alongside professionals, Kai Widdrington, Katya Jones, Neil Jones in the Latin dance troupe Kings and Queens. The cause of Kerri's death is yet to be confirmed.

Floods of messages from Kerri's friends from Strictly, whom she performed with a number of times on the show, took to their respective social media accounts with messages for the late dancer.

Amy Dowden also shared a sweet message for Kerri, and wrote: "So shocked and sad @kerri_annedonaldson. Such a beautiful dancer and kind soul! Sending love to all your family and friends. Heaven has certainly gained an angel. Keep dancing up there lovely," alongside three broken heart emojis.

Amy Dowden shared an emotional update

Gorka simply penned: "RIP @kerri_annedonaldson," alongside two white love heart emojis and a photo of Kerri. Neil wrote: "Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister," alongside a beautiful black and white image of Kerri.

Janette Manrara replied writing: "How sad to see this news. She was a such a lovely person. My hearts goes out to all her friends and family during this time." Joanne Clifton shared a string of touching photos including a number of childhood images, alongside the words: "I have no words…This is just heartbreaking.. truly devastating. We’ve known you and shared the dance floor with you basically all our lives…Dance up there with the angels Kerri.. you beautiful dancer, you beautiful soul. To Cara, Colin and Jaqui ... all my thoughts and love and strength and prayers are with you xxxx."

