Amy Dowden breaks silence following cancer diagnosis announcement to react to fan messages

Amy Dowden exclusively announced her breast cancer diagnosis to HELLO! on Wednesday morning, and was immediately inundated with supportive messages from her friends and adoring fans.

Taking to social media, the Strictly Come Dancing star shared a brief message to her 342,000 followers, announcing the news.

"Hey all, I've got some news which isn't easy to share. I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer but I'm determined to get back on that dance floor before you know it. Welsh love Amy x," the message read.

© Instagram Amy Dowden's emotional message to her fans on social media

All of Amy's Strictly friends, from dancers, host and judges to those behind the scenes, rushed to shower the newly-married star with love and supportive messages, as did her fans.

While the star remained silent on social media the rest of the day, no doubt taking in all the support, at midnight, she took to her Instagram Stories to thank everyone for "every single comment and message," revealing it meant "so much" to her and her family.

© HELLO! Strictly's Amy Dowden revealed she has grade 3 breast cancer on Wednesday

Writing underneath an old post showing her dancing on the Strictly dance floor, she said: "This feeling performing is like no other! The emotion, excitement, adrenaline and I can't wait for it again.

"It feeds my soul! Thank u for every single comment and message today! It means so much to me and my incredible family I'm so lucky to be surrounded by! Thank you."

© Matt Crossick - PA Images Amy Dowden alongside fellow Strictly pros Dianne Buswell and Nadiya Bychkova

Amy, who has also battled Crohn's Disease since she was a child, opened up to HELLO! about the diagnosis in an exclusive interview. "I've been through quite a lot in my life and this is another hurdle," she said, adding: "But if I'm positive and strong, I've got a really good chance of getting back out on the dancefloor as soon as possible."

"You just don't ever think it's going to happen to you," she adds. "I hadn't thought it was possible to get breast cancer at my age. My mum has had breast cancer, but she had it at a later age, in her 50s."

Amy and her husband Ben Jones got married last year

Explaining how she came to be diagnosed, she explained how she discovered a lump in her breast in April the day before she and husband Ben Jones flew to the Maldives for their belated honeymoon.

"I thought: 'Right, it could just be period-related, or so many things. I decided I was going to keep an eye on it for a few weeks. On holiday, putting body lotion on every day, I was noticing it.

Amy shot to fame as a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing

After a trip to the GP, she was told she had grade 3 breast cancer, but is still waiting to hear more before she is given a full treatment plan. "They are still gathering all the information, but the treatment will definitely include surgery," she explained.

© Photo: Instagram Tom and Giovanna Fletcher have been supporting Amy behind the scenes

"I don't know what stage the cancer is yet, until I have an MRI scan and a biopsy on a second lump they have found in the same breast. Once they’ve got that, they can give me a full prognosis."

For more of Amy's story, including support from Ben and her fellow Strictly stars, pick up a copy of HELLO! magazine next week. For more information and support, visit: coppafeel.org