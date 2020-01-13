Katya Jones has taken to Instagram to share an exciting announcement with her fans. The Strictly star has teamed up with fellow pro dancers Janette Manrara and Nadiya Bychkova for a brand new dance and song spectacular, titled Viva La Divas. The trio will take to the road together on a tour of the UK, with dates set to be announced over the next few weeks. Katya, 30, shared a glamorous photo of the ladies posing together in shimmering gold gowns, which she captioned: "ANNOUNCEMENT!! We’ll be touring the UK for the brand-new dance and song spectacular, VIVA LA DIVAS, spending time with my friends Janette and Nadiya, dancing, and having fabulous time!! What??? You will get to know us and celebrate the world's greatest Divas from Judy Garland to Beyonce. Full list of UK dates coming soon, follow the link in my bio to sign up to get the news first! AHHHHHHHHHHH." Janette was among the first to comment on the post, writing: "I CANNOT WAIT!!!!" while Nadiya added: "We are going on tour!! Yaaaaaaaaay!"

Katya's big announcement comes days after her estranged husband Neil Jones revealed he has moved out of their marital home. Neil confirmed his decision on his Twitter account last week, telling his followers: "A new year and now I've moved to my new flat. Small issue, I just need furniture." Following his announcement, Katya has also removed her wedding ring, having continued to wear it in the wake of their split. Asked about her decision to keep wearing her sparkler, she previously told the Sun: "It's just too pretty to take off — and too expensive as well. I like looking at it but it doesn't fit any other finger."

Neil, 37, and Katya were together for 11 years and married for six before announcing their separation in August 2019. At the time, they posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, which read: "We will always love each other, just in a different way as friends. This will never change what a great team we make and we are really proud of everything we have achieved together."

