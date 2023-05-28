Gorka Marquez has Strictly colleagues in disbelief with unrecognisable appearance

The Strictly Come Dancing pro is currently on tour with his fellow show colleagues

Gorka Marquez is one of the most popular professional dancers on the hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing and has nearly one million followers on social media. However, on Saturday, his fans had to do a double take when he showed off a photo of himself taken when he received his First Holy Communion.

Taking to Instagram, fellow Strictly pro Dianne Buswell took to Instagram to share a photo of Gorka showing off the throwback snap on his phone.

"Can we believe this is @gorka_marquez," she wrote alongside several tearful emojis.

© Instagram Gorka looks unrecognisable in a throwback snap he showed his Strictly colleagues over the weekend

The photo showed Gorka, who grew up in Bilbao, Spain, looking at the camera whilst dressed in a typical Spanish First Holy Communion suit and his dark hair styled with gel.

The star, who is currently on tour with some of his Strictly colleagues, found Dianne's reaction hilarious, and he reshared the post to his own Instagram adding several laughing emojis.

© Dave J Hogan Gorka, pictured with Karen Hauer, is currently touring across the country with the Strictly gang

Whilst the 32-year-old Spaniard is currently busy with work commitments, it won't be long until he is reunited with his fiancée Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia.

The couple, who became engaged two years ago, are currently awaiting the birth of their second child, a baby boy, who is due in the next month.

© Instagram Gemma and Gorka will welcome their second child together this summer

Whilst Gemma, who went on maternity leave last week, hasn't revealed her exact due date to her thousands of followers, she has said that it could be anytime from the end of June to the beginning of July.

Revealing why she didn't want her doctors to give her an specific due date, she said: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

© Instagram Gorka Marquez is a devoted dad to Mia and can't wait to welcome a son next month

"2. If there arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

© Instagram Gorka shares a close bond with Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress shared news of her pregnancy back in January with a series of touching photos. Alongside the pictures, she gushed: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year.

"We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

The loved-up couple met on Strictly

Gemma and Gorka, who met on Strictly in 2017, are already parents to their daughter Mia, whom they welcomed in July 2019.

