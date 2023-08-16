Britney Spears' prenup, net worth amid reported Sam Aghari split: what we know

Britney Spears has reportedly split from her husband of 14 months, Sam Asghari, leaving many fans wondering about her $60 million fortune.

It was widely reported ahead of her wedding that the international pop star allegedly signed an "ironclad" prenuptial agreement with Sam that was overseen by lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who helped the singer to legally remove herself from a 13-year conservatorship; Sam himself had even joked about their need for an agreement because of his Jeep and shoe collection.

Did Britney sign a prenuptial agreement?

© Vivien Killilea Britney Spears and Sam Asghari allegedly signed a prenup agreement

Lawyers began working with Britney and Sam eight months before their wedding when Sam proposed. It is believed that the agreement stipulated that if the pair were to ever divorce, Sam would receive no money Britney made before their wedding.

However it is unclear what percentage the agreement may legally allow him to claim for money made by Britney since their wedding.

What is Britney's fortune?

© Christopher Polk Britney has been performing since the late 1990s

Early on in her career, in 2002, Forbes named her the world's most powerful celebrity with a fortune of almost $40 million, and by 2008 it was claimed she may have been worth over $200 million.

That same year Britney entered a conservatorship with her father after a public breakdown, but she continued to work and her 2009 tour The Circus Starring Britney Spears earned $131 million, her largest grossing tour ever.

In the following 13 years Britney released four more albums, and sat as a judge on TV show The X Factor, which reportedly earned her $15 million.

© Mondadori Portfolio Britney Spears during the residency show Britney: Piece of Me in 2016

Her Las Vegas residency, which ran for four years between 2017 and 2021 saw her bring in a rumored $300,000 per night and an extra $35 million ($56.8m) when the deal was extended.

Court records, released in 2021 during her battle for freedom from the conservatorship, revealed however that Britney had a fortune of $60 million. After over 25 years in the spotlight, her lawyer claimed they had discovered mismanagement of Britney’s finances and they believe that she could pursue further legal action against her father Jamie.

What money has Britney made since her wedding?

Britney's new book is set for release this October

In the year since they wed at her $7.6 million Thousand Oaks home, Britney has released two new singles, a cover of 'Tiny Dancer' with Elton John, and 'Mind Your Business,' a duet with will.i.am.

She also signed a contract for the jukebox Broadway musical Once Upon A One More Time in early 2022 – her first post-conservatorship – that provides ongoing income from ticket sales as well as touring and licensing.

In February 2022, Britney also signed a reported $15 million deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir; The Woman In Me, which will be released on October 23, 2023.

It remains unclear if the prenup agreement allows for Sam to be entitled to money made after the wedding by Britney, even if the deal was signed prior, or if he is only entitled to money from deals signed after the wedding.

© Getty Britney and Sam married in June 2022

Did Britney split from Sam?

Britney reportedly split from her husband Sam Asghari.

TMZ has alleged that Sam confronted the singer in early August over rumors she cheated and the pair had a huge fight which led to Sam moving out of their Los Angeles home.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.