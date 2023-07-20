will.i.am gives revealing insight into Britney Spears friendship, privacy struggles, ahead of new single

The two stars formerly collaborated on "Scream & Shout" in 2012, and have teamed up for new single "Mind Your Business"

Britney Spears is inching her way back into the spotlight after ending her 13-year conservatorship in 2021, one comeback at a time.

After the conservatorship at the hands of her family – mainly her father Jamie Spears – was terminated in 2021, the global superstar has taken her time, rightfully so, to get back into the music studio.

Her first song release since 2016 came by way of her duet with Elton John, "Hold Me Closer," which they released in 2022, and now she is reuniting with another music legend for her second post-conservatorship music release.

Britney has teamed up with Black Eyed Peas alum will.i.am for new single "Mind Your Business," out on Friday, which comes over a decade after they first collaborated on their 2012 hit "Scream & Shout."

Ahead of the record's release, will.i.am spoke with CBS News about their new single, which sends a poignant message close to Britney's heart about privacy and her past struggles with fame.

Speaking with CBS anchor Nate Burleson, the rapper reflected on the relationship he has had with Britney since their 2012 collaboration, and said: "I've been a fan, friend, and supporter of Britney throughout the years."

He continued: "Support her as far as a person who listens to her music, and support as far as someone that is there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation," maintaining: "She is an amazing person."

The Grammy-winning singer, whose real name is William Bell, also opened up about what it has been like to see Britney regain her joy and freedom since the end of the infamous conservatorship.

© Getty Britney's conservatorship came to an end in September 2021

"Music is therapy for lots of people… and when you have that connection with music and rhythm and song… and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you're going through," he said.

He added: "I see that every time I see [Britney] dance on her Instagram, I light up, because I see how much she loves music."

© Getty The song touches on the invasion of privacy those in the spotlight face, a subject Britney, pictured above swarmed by paparazzi in 2007, is all to familiar with

The "I Gotta Feeling" singer then went into detail about how their new song speaks to the struggles celebrities face when it comes to their privacy, an issue that Britney unfortunately knows all too well.

© Getty The star driving her car in 2007, leaving a court hearing about custody of her two sons

Her tumultuous relationship with the media and paparazzi reached an all time high in 2006, when she took an umbrella to a paparazzi's car after she was swarmed by photographers.

© Getty Britney's last time on stage was during her "Piece of Me" tour in 2018

"When you're in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life, and there's lyrics to the song that point to that," will.i.am said, adding: "Not just for people that are in the spotlight, but even – on my verse I say 'Hands up in the cookie jar, they watching me, they watching y'all' – that has to do with privacy and everyone else, every individual out there who feels like they're not living a private life."

He concluded: "There's a thin line and everyone deserves their version of privacy, is what 'Mind Your Business' is."