Elton John and Britney Spears shock fans with Tiny Dancer cover We can't wait

Elton John and Britney Spears are set to make pop fans explode with excitement as they prepare to release a duet of Elton's smash hit Tiny Dancer.

Britney and Elton reportedly met in mid-July at a Beverly Hills recording studio to record a track together. It will be Britney's first official music release since Slumber Party in 2016.

"This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet — and it is incredible," one music industry insider told Page Six.

The record label thinks it may be the "song of the summer".

Will Britney and Elton release their song?

Tiny Dancer by Elton John and Britney Spears will reportedly be released in August.

How did Britney and Elton collaborate?

They met in a Beverly Hills hotel and worked with Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Britney has returned to the studio

He has worked with Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne, and won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year.

What is Tiny Dancer?

Tiny Dancer was written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin and was released as a single in 1972.

It was ranked as No. 47 on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time in 2021. Many recognise the song for its iconic use in the hit Kate Hudson film Almost Famous.

Britney has performed since she was a young girl

Is Britney Spears still under conservatorship?

No. Britney was awarded her freedom in November 2021. Judge Brenda Penny said in court: "The conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is no longer required."

Does Britney want to sing again?

Britney took to social media recently to explain how she would love to sing again, and was keen to release an updated version of her debut single Baby One More Time.