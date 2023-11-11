Miranda Lambert support country star Jelly Roll as he breaks down in tears over major milestone - see the video

Country music newcomer Jelly Roll has shared an emotional new video with fans that showed him breaking down in tears after receiving the "greatest honor", a Grammy nomination.

"I’m embarrassed to post this but my wife says honesty and rawness got me this far … I’ll post a more complete thought about this when I get my head together. I just never would’ve imagined," he captioned the video which saw him in his home in tears.

"I’m not sure if I’ll post this or not because I’m so emotional but the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy,” the 39-year-old singer shared as he welled up and spoke of the moment he found out the news.

Jelly Roll as he breaks down in tears over major milestone

“I got to hear that this morning. I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y’all. I love y’all, man. So [expletive] much.”

The 'Need A Prayer' singer was praised by his celebrity fans including Miranda Lambert who left a string of heart emojis, and Benji Madden, who wrote: "I love you man, you deserve it bro lots, fans you don’t even know about watching and learning and growing!!! You are the man!!! Keep being you and Go get ‘em!!!"

"You’re a supernova papa- YOU DESERVE ALL THIS," added his wife Bunnie.

© Getty Images Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll are extremely supportive of each other's careers

He is up against The War and Treaty, Ice Spice, Gracie Abrams, Fred Again…, Coco James, Victoria Monét and Noah Kahan for the Grammy. Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, is nominated for Best New Artist, and the nomination comes days after he won the same award at the 2023 Country Music Association awards.

"There is something poetic about a 39-year-old man winning New Artist of the Year. I don't know where you're at in your life, or what you're going through, but I want to tell you to keep going, baby," he said, leaving the crowd on their feet in adoration after his speech.

© Scott Kirkland Jelly Roll won Best New Artist at the 2023 CMA Awards

Jelly Roll has been married to podcaster Bunnie since 2016 after meeting the year prior. However, despite sparks between the two, Bunnie was tragically in an abusive relationship at the time, and they went their separate ways – but not for long.

"They split and I'm not going to act like I shot my shot. She kind of shot hers," he explained. "We had mutual friends. She said, 'Yo. Just plug me in with Jelly.' And I hit her on some other [expletive]. I was like, 'Yo. I’m going to be coming out to shoot some content and video stuff. She was like, 'Yeah! C'mon!'"

© Getty Images Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo at the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

A year later Jelly Roll popped the question to Bunnie while on stage in Vegas, and the two enjoyed an impromptu wedding that evening. They renewed their vows in 2023.

"Looking back at what felt like the absolute wildest decision I ever made it ended up literally being the best decision I've made my entire life," he penned in a gushing post on Instagram to mark their sixth anniversary last year.

He added: "This woman has truly changed my life in every way possible. She truly changed the lens in which I see life through. These last 6 years have been a testament of the growth two rebels can make when they bring the best out of each other and push each other to the next level."

