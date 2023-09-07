Miranda Lambert leaves fans speechless with major news: 'Let's do this!'

Miranda Lambert will be making a triumphant return to Stagecoach, confirming to fans on Thursday September 7 that she will be headlining the 2024 festival for the first time in nine years.

The lineup for the 2024 Stagecoach Festival will also see Eric Church returning to open the festival on the Friday, and Morgan Wallen set to be a first-time headliner for the Sunday night.

"Stagecoach 2024. Let’s do this y’all!!" Miranda captioned her post, sharing a picture of the lineup – which includes Yellowstone's Luke Grimes and 90-year-old Willie Nelson – and fans were quick to share their excitement, including Little Big Town's Karen Fairchild who posted a series of fire emojis

Stagecoach 2024 line up

"Wow awesome lineup," commented one fan as another quipped: "Coming to see the QUEEN @mirandalambert."

" This is the best lineup in yearssssss," a fan shared on Stagecoach's Instagram post, as another follower wrote: "Holy long list of all amazing people!"

"There is something so special about playing music when the sun goes down in the middle of the desert. The fans, the setup, the location— there really is no other festival like it. My band and I have had the chance to experience the magic that is Stagecoach a few times now, and we can't wait to be back in 2024," Miranda added.

© Scott Dudelson Miranda last headlined the festival in 2015

It comes as Miranda was also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 Country Music Association award, alongside Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Lainey Wilson.

Other major acts announced for the 2024 show include newcomer Jelly Roll, who on Thursday was also revealed to have been nominated for five Country Music Association awards, and HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman, both of whom will play before Morgan on the final night.

HARDY has been a long time friend of Morgan's, and supported him on the 2022 Dangeroud tour, while Bailey has been supporting Morgan on his 'One Thing At A Time' world tour.

© John Shearer Morgan Wallen and HARDY perform onstage during Morgan Wallen's Dangerous Tour in 2022

Morgan shared: "Stagecoach is such a legendary festival, and I am honored to be headlining the final night. I have so many friends who never miss it and I know this will be a monumental weekend for all of us. Can’t wait to see everybody there.”

Another surprise on the lineup is rapper Post Malone, however, the singer – real name Austin Richard Post – is known for his love of country music, and Stagecoach confirmed he will be performing a special set of country covers.

Elle King, Ashley Cooke, Megan Moroney, Leon Bridges, and The Beach Boys are all also on the lineup, with late-night performances confirmed to be coming from Diplo, Wiz Khalifa and Nickelback.