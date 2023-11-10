Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift poised to create Grammys history as she receives six nominations

Taylor Swift has been nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights and could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times.

The singer has won the major awards three times previoisly; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the otherr winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.

© Kevin Mazur Taylor Swift, winner of the Album of the Year award for Folklore, poses in the media room during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Her nomination in the category puts her tied with Barbara Streisand for the most nods by a woman in Grammy history.

Taylor has also made history by becoming the first person with seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category with her hit, 'Anti-Hero.'

The 33-year-old singer was also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice, and Best Pop Vocal album for Midnights.

She chose to not put forward Speak Now (Taylor's Version) for any nominations; 1989 (Taylor's Version) is not eligible for this year's awards.

Olivia Rodrigo has several nominations

SZA was the other big nominee, receiving nine nods - the most of any artist - including in Album of the Year, where they will also go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, and Miley Cyrus.

Boygenius - the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus - placed in six categories total, including Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song, marking their first ever Grammy nominations.

Country star Jelly Roll will go up against War and Treaty, Gracie Abrams and Ice Spice for Best New Artist.

2024 Grammy nominations

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

Taylor Swift - Midnights

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Worship, Jon Batiste

Not Strong Enough, Boygenius

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

On My Mama, Victoria Monet

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

Kill Bill, SZA

SONG OF THE YEAR

A&W, Lana Del Rey

Anti Hero, Taylor Swift

Butterfly, Jon Batiste

Dance the Night, Dua Lipa

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Kill Bill, SZA

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

BEST NEW ARTIST

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

War and Treaty

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

Flowers, Miley Cyrus

Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat

What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish

Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo

Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile

Candy Machine, Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste

Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth and Billie Eilish

Karma, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice

Ghost in the Machine, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brother Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

BEST ROCK ALBUM

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman, Queens of the Stone Age

BEST RNB ALBUM

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

Jaguar II, Victoria Monet

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

The Record, Boygenius

Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

Inside The Old, PJ Harvey

