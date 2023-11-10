Grammys 2024: Taylor Swift poised to create Grammys history as she receives six nominations

Taylor Swift has been nominated for six Grammys, including Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights and could now become the first person ever to win the accolade four times.
The singer has won the major awards three times previoisly; for Fearless (2009), 1989 (2015), and Folklore (2021). She is the only solo female artist to have ever won three times, with the otherr winners Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder.
Her nomination in the category puts her tied with Barbara Streisand for the most nods by a woman in Grammy history.
Taylor has also made history by becoming the first person with seven nominations in the prestigious Song of the Year category with her hit, 'Anti-Hero.'
The 33-year-old singer was also nominated for Record of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 'Karma' remix with Ice Spice, and Best Pop Vocal album for Midnights.
She chose to not put forward Speak Now (Taylor's Version) for any nominations; 1989 (Taylor's Version) is not eligible for this year's awards.
SZA was the other big nominee, receiving nine nods - the most of any artist - including in Album of the Year, where they will also go up against the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Boygenius, and Miley Cyrus.
Boygenius - the supergroup of Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus - placed in six categories total, including Record of the Year, Best Rock Performance, and Best Rock Song, marking their first ever Grammy nominations.
Country star Jelly Roll will go up against War and Treaty, Gracie Abrams and Ice Spice for Best New Artist.
2024 Grammy nominations
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
Taylor Swift - Midnights
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Worship, Jon Batiste
Not Strong Enough, Boygenius
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
On My Mama, Victoria Monet
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
Kill Bill, SZA
SONG OF THE YEAR
A&W, Lana Del Rey
Anti Hero, Taylor Swift
Butterfly, Jon Batiste
Dance the Night, Dua Lipa
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Kill Bill, SZA
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
BEST NEW ARTIST
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monet
War and Treaty
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
Flowers, Miley Cyrus
Paint the Town Red, Doja Cat
What Was I Made For, Billie Eilish
Vampire, Olivia Rodrigo
Anti-Hero, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
Thousand Miles, Miley Cyrus and Brandi Carlile
Candy Machine, Lana Del Rey and Jon Batiste
Never Felt So Alone, Labrinth and Billie Eilish
Karma, Taylor Swift and Ice Spice
Ghost in the Machine, SZA and Phoebe Bridgers
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brother Osbourne, Brothers Osbourne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
BEST ROCK ALBUM
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman, Queens of the Stone Age
BEST RNB ALBUM
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn't Tell You, Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
Jaguar II, Victoria Monet
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
BEST ALTERNATIVE ALBUM
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
The Record, Boygenius
Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
Inside The Old, PJ Harvey