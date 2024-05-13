Andre Agassi’s Mother's Day tribute to Steffi Graff will melt your heart

On Mother's Day, Andre Agassi once again proved his devotion to his wife, Steffi Graf, delighting fans with heartfelt tributes and showcasing the deep admiration he holds for her role as a mother.

The former tennis champion turned his Instagram into a celebration of Steffi, sharing a snapshot that captured the essence of her remarkable journey as a mother, complete with a tender heart emoji.

This lovely gesture was accompanied by photos of Steffi with their children, Jaz and Jaden, who also took to Instagram to honor their mother in their own special ways.

Jaz and Jaden shared touching messages on their Instagram stories, calling Steffi their "superhero" and expressing their love for her, clearly reflecting the values of respect and admiration that run deep in this tight-knit family.

Andre's profound respect for Steffi was famously voiced when he introduced her at the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

His speech was not just a homage to her illustrious tennis career but also to her character and dedication to her family.

© Instagram Jaden paid tribute to his father on his birthday

"You have never defined yourself by what you have achieved; rather, you have achieved by how you defined yourself," Andre said, highlighting Steffi’s humble nature and commitment to her personal life, especially her role as a mother.

Andre continued, "And even now, it has taken my breath away to see how you’ve quietly laid down your racket to pursue love and motherhood, with the same zeal and high standards you have always demanded of yourself. No one has ever known you to be infatuated by your own accomplishments."

© Getty Stefanie Graf and Andre Agassi at The Grand Opening of Sphere in Las Vegas

The admiration the Agassi children hold for both their parents was evident when Jaz posted an adorable birthday wish for Andre just a few weeks prior.

She shared a throwback photo of her learning to skateboard with her dad, captioning it with "Love you more than life itself," a testament to the close bond they share.

© Getty Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf hugging during Arthur Ashe Kids Day at National Tennis Center

Andre’s public declarations and the family’s open affection on social media are not just expressions of personal admiration but also serve as inspiring examples of a family grounded in mutual respect and love.

This Mother’s Day was another opportunity for the family to showcase their bond, and they did so beautifully, reminding everyone why Andre and Steffi are one of tennis’s most beloved couples.

As Andre once said, summing up his feelings for his wife during her Hall of Fame introduction, “We have been touched deeply by your life, you have made us better, and we will never be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, I introduce to you the greatest person I’ve ever known.”