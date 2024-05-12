Gisele Bündchen marks emotional first Mother's Day without late mom Vania with tear-jerking tribute

This Mother's Day in the US is a much more difficult one than previous years for Gisele Bündchen and her family.

On Sunday, the Brazilian supermodel marked her first Mother's Day without her mother Vania Nonnenmacher by her side.

Vania passed away aged 75 on Sunday, January 28, reportedly after a battle with cancer; in addition to Gisele, she and her husband Valdir Bündchen were parents to five other daughters, including Gisele's twin Patricia, plus sisters Rafaela, Graziela, Gabriela and Raquel.

In honor of her mother and the emotional day, Gisele took to Instagram with a poignant tribute, first sharing a photo of the two in an embrace, followed by more family portraits through the years.

"It's still hard to say 'mom' without getting emotional," she then confessed in her caption, adding: "There is not a day that goes by that I don't miss my Mom."

She continued: "My mother was an amazing human being who always helped everyone around her. She was an incredible role model for my sisters and I."

"She was strong, loving, and compassionate. There was nothing she couldn't do. She used to say: 'Children are forever. You will always be concerned and [want] to protect them, it doesn't matter their age."

Gisele – who herself is a mom to son Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11, who she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady – then added of her own role as a mother: "Being a mom is the best, sometimes challenging but always a rewarding experience. I am forever grateful for my Mom's guidance."

© Getty Gisele with her parents Vania and Valdir in 2004

She concluded: "Mom, even though I can no longer feel your embrace, I know you are always watching over our family and being our guiding light! Te amo mãezinha. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms. Sending so much love your way."

© Instagram The Bündchen family

The other photos Gisele shared included one of her mom with all six of her daughters, one featuring her grandkids Benjamin and Vivian giving her a hug, plus a throwback family portrait of the Bündchen women.

© Instagram Vania with her grandchildren

When Gisele first publicly addressed her mother's passing in January, she wrote on Instagram: "It hurts to know that I won't be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us. You were an angel on earth, always helping everyone around you. I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you. Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace."

"I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched. Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams."