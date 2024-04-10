Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's rarely-seen son Jaden is his mom's twin

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden couldn't look more like his famous tennis star mom.

The couple share two children, 22-year-old Jaden and their 20-year-old daughter Jaz, and despite their fame, are incredibly private about their children. Whilst family are rarely captured publicly in photos, as a professional baseball player, Jaden occasionally shares updates with his family members on social media.

Fans couldn't get over how much Jaden looks like his mother when he shared this image in 2021

The last time Jaden shared a photo featuring his adoring parents was back in 2021, when he signed his professional contract with the University of California. What couldn't go unnoticed in the milestone snap was just how much he looks like his tennis star mom.

"Signing day," he wrote in the caption, alongside a red and a yellow love heart emoji. In the comments, fans unanimously commented on how much Steffi and Jaden look alike, with one message reading: "Oh my so much like your mom!!!!"

Jaden is besotted with his girlfriend Catherine

Other photos on Jaden's social media mainly feature him in action on the baseball field as well as romantic snaps with his beautiful girlfriend, Catherine Holt. The couple have been together for a year and a half and couldn't look more in love.

Sharing a photo to mark their first anniversary, Jaden wrote: "One amazing year with the love of my life [heart eyes emoji]. Looking forward to so many more to come!" To which she replied: "I love you!!! It’s been the best year with you [red love heart emoji]."

Not much is known about Jaz, Jaden's sister other than that she enjoys fashion, hip-hop dance and golf according to Sport Skeeda.

It's safe to say, that the parenting champions couldn't be more besotted by their children and have previously revealed that they never wanted to force tennis upon them despite their incredible success.

Back in 2011, he revealed the reason behind the couple's decision. "Tennis? I just think we've had enough, quite honestly.

"It's a weird sport. We don't see too many second-generation players. For us, it's about raising our children in a way we can share in their life and not always worry about their life."