Andre Agassi shares photo of age-defying wife Steffi Graf, 54, in rare insight into enduring love

Andre Agassi has shared a sweet insight into his fun-loving relationship with wife of 23 years, Steffi Graf.

The former world No. 1 tennis player shared a photograph of German sports icon Steffi rocking a youthful ensemble as she rode a skateboard down the street. The photo showed the 22 Grand Slam title holder looking decades younger than her 54 years - and proved just how fit and active she still is.

Wearing slim-fit jeans and a loose grey T-shirt, Steffi completed her youthful look with a pair of trainers, with her blonde hair styled in perfect waves. Andre, 53, simply captioned the image with a love heart – how sweet!

Fans were loving the rare insight into their fun-loving relationship. One wrote: "She’s my hero," while another shared: "What a babe". "What can't she do!," exclaimed a third.

The couple were recently crowned pickleball champions at an all-star Florida tournament, stealing the title from John McEnroe and Maria Sharapova.

© JLN Photography/Shutterstock The Grand Slam winning couple, aged 53 and 54 respectively, are still incredibly fit and were just crowned pickleball champions at an all-star tournament

Andre chatted to E! News ahead of the big event, revealing the secret behind their enduring love story. It turns out it's all about the small things, from shared hobbies to divvying up mundane chores.

"We love cooking together. We love hiking together. We love even grocery shopping together, dividing and conquering. So it's real life. And we're blessed," he said of their fairytale-worthy union.

© Getty Where it all began! Andre and Steffi met after their respective victories at Wimbledon 1992

Andre insisted that he tries to give his family – including sons Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20 – his best self every day.

He said: "I think it's like success in life or in anything you do. I think there's a determination you have to be in the most of yourself, in balance of the most of what somebody needs from you, giving what it is you have to give and not attempting to give what you don't. But not leaving anything in the tank when you can give it right."

© Andre Agassi Andre shared this adorable photo to usher in 2024

Andre and Steffi met after their respective victories at Wimbledon 1992. While Andre has since admitted he always had a soft spot for the statuesque blonde, it would be almost a decade before they fell in love.

They went on to date other people: Steffi was in a relationship with Michael Bartels from 1992 to 1999, while Agassi's relationship with Brooke Shields began in 1993, but their paths kept connecting

© Getty The tennis stars are parents to sons Jaden, 22, and Jaz, 20

In 2001, two years on from his divorce from actress Brooke, the American tennis player exchanged vows with Stefi, welcoming their first child later the same year.

In 2004, Andre melted hearts the world over when he proclaimed his love for Steffi while celebrating her International Tennis Hall of Fame induction.