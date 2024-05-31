Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict: Top reactions from celebrities

The entertainment industry was swift to respond as a jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts. The verdict has sparked a flurry of reactions from Hollywood’s biggest names, each offering their unique take on the historic decision.

Kathy Griffin Comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced significant backlash in 2017 over a controversial photoshoot involving Trump, shared her emotional reaction. "TEARS OF JOY," she exclaimed, expressing her gratitude to Stormy Daniels for her pivotal testimony in the case.



John Cusack Actor John Cusack didn't mince words, stating, "The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon - 34 times over. Now what will the judge do with Trump's contempt violations?" His comment highlights the ongoing legal implications for Trump.

Billy Baldwin Actor Billy Baldwin echoed similar sentiments, noting the significance of the guilty verdicts. "Guilty on all counts. E. Jean Carroll ... Stormy Daniels ... Election interference, espionage, and inciting an insurrection coming up," he listed, pointing to other legal challenges Trump might face.



Steve Martin The comedy icon joined in with a clever reference, writing, "34 for 45," aligning with George Takei's humorous yet pointed commentary.



Jimmy Kimmel Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used a visual metaphor, posting a picture of Shaquille O'Neal executing a slam dunk while wearing a jersey with the number 34, emphasizing the number of counts against Trump.



Anna Duggar Reality star Anna Duggar, wife of convicted sex offender Josh Duggar, offered a different perspective, suggesting the verdict could energize Trump's supporters. "Who knew it only took twelve votes to prematurely deliver the win for a presidential election?!?! #TrumpHasWon," she commented, implying the verdict could have unforeseen political consequences.


