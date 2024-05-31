Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hollywood reacts to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict: Top reactions from celebrities
Digital Cover celebrities

On May 30, the former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts

Faye James
Senior Editor
10 minutes ago
The entertainment industry was swift to respond as a jury in Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial found the former president guilty on all 34 felony counts. The verdict has sparked a flurry of reactions from Hollywood’s biggest names, each offering their unique take on the historic decision.

1/7

kathy griffin © Photo: Getty Images

Kathy Griffin

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who faced significant backlash in 2017 over a controversial photoshoot involving Trump, shared her emotional reaction. "TEARS OF JOY," she exclaimed, expressing her gratitude to Stormy Daniels for her pivotal testimony in the case.

2/7

John Cusack© Tommaso Boddi

John Cusack

Actor John Cusack didn’t mince words, stating, "The dumb treacherous criminal is now a convicted felon - 34 times over. Now what will the judge do with Trump’s contempt violations?" His comment highlights the ongoing legal implications for Trump.

3/7

Billy Baldwin© John Nacion

Billy Baldwin

Actor Billy Baldwin echoed similar sentiments, noting the significance of the guilty verdicts. "Guilty on all counts. E. Jean Carroll ... Stormy Daniels ... Election interference, espionage, and inciting an insurrection coming up," he listed, pointing to other legal challenges Trump might face.

4/7

Actor Steve Martin attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Jon Kopaloff

Steve Martin

The comedy icon joined in with a clever reference, writing, "34 for 45," aligning with George Takei's humorous yet pointed commentary.

5/7

Jimmy Kimmel hdsts the 96th Annual Oscars© Rich Polk

Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel used a visual metaphor, posting a picture of Shaquille O’Neal executing a slam dunk while wearing a jersey with the number 34, emphasizing the number of counts against Trump.

6/7

anna josh duggar

Anna Duggar

Reality star Anna Duggar, wife of convicted sex offender Josh Duggar, offered a different perspective, suggesting the verdict could energize Trump’s supporters. "Who knew it only took twelve votes to prematurely deliver the win for a presidential election?!?! #TrumpHasWon," she commented, implying the verdict could have unforeseen political consequences.

7/7

George Takei© Shannon Finney

George Takei

The Star Trek legend, known for his vocal political commentary, quipped, "We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45," a nod to the number of counts against Trump.

