Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she speaks about her engagement ring on Jimmy Kimmel

Jennifer Lopez has once again captivated fans with her latest public appearance. The multi-talented 54-year-old was spotted flashing her dazzling smile and her equally dazzling wedding ring as she arrived at the Jimmy Kimmel Live studio on Monday night in Los Angeles.

Jennifer's visit to the show was to promote her upcoming Netflix movie, Atlas, and her highly anticipated summer concert tour.

However, the evening took an emotional turn when she shared a heartfelt story about her encounter with her idol, Barbara Streisand.

During her conversation with Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer became teary-eyed as she recounted the moment Barbara admired her engagement ring, given to her by husband Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez gets emotional on Jimmy Kimmel

“She just kind of was like asking me to look at my engagement ring that Ben had given me years ago. And lots of kind of just, you know, so that's a big diamond. You know, and I was like, yes, it is,” Jennifer recalled with a nostalgic smile.

This brief exchange about the ring led to a deeper discussion about fame and the pressures that come with it.

© JOCE/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez is seen arriving at "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" wearing her wedding ring

“And she was like, and just anything she said, and she was like, I don't know how you're famous. Because at that time I had done my albums and things like that. And she was like, I just, and I'm thinking to myself, you're the most famous person ever. And she just had this thing of like, how did I handle fame?

"And I was like, it was surreal. Yes, it was so surreal, but I was just so taken by her. And she was very nice and wound up giving me kind of advice on movies that has stuck with me,” Jennifer shared, her voice filled with admiration.

© ROBYN BECK Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premiere

Barbara's sage advice has stayed with Jennifer throughout her career. “She told me five good scenes. Five good scenes. Five good scenes are what you look for in a script? That when you read a script, you have to have five good scenes that people will not forget,” Jennifer quoted, highlighting the timeless wisdom that has guided her choices in the film industry.

This touching revelation comes at a time when Jennifer and Ben are under the microscope due to rumors about their relationship.

© Getty J-Lo attends the met gala without Ben Affleck

Speculations have been rife that the couple, who tied the knot in July 2022 after rekindling their romance in April 2021, might be living apart. However, their recent public appearances together, with their wedding rings firmly in place, seem to tell a different story.

Jennifer and Ben's love story has always been the stuff of Hollywood legend. The couple first dated in the early 2000s, capturing the public's imagination with their high-profile romance, only to break off their engagement in early 2004.

Their journey came full circle when they found their way back to each other nearly two decades later, much to the delight of their fans.