Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump verdict after former president is found guilty

In a poignant moment of justice, Stormy Daniels has reacted to the conviction of former President Donald Trump.

Her lawyer, Clark Brewster, revealed her emotional response. Speaking to CNN, Brewster shared that his client was overwhelmed with a mixture of emotions after the jury delivered their verdict.

"She was pretty emotional. A lot of mixed emotions," Brewster disclosed. "Obviously, it's a sad time for anyone to face a conviction like this. It’s momentous for the country, and it hit her hard."

Brewster emphasized the gravity of the situation and the respect Daniels has for the judicial process.

© Getty Stormy Daniels has reacted to the verdict

"She knows how hard the jurors worked and the oath that they took. And we have to respect that. No man is above the law, and we have to respect the system. But she has empathy," he said.

Stormy, who courageously testified in court, remained resolute in her pursuit of truth. "She also did her duty, came to court, told the truth, and was exposed to cross-examination," Brewster continued.

© Gotham Stormy Daniels departs The View studios

While Brewster did not discuss potential sentencing with Daniels, he noted her lingering anxiety. "She said she still has anxiety about those two days she appeared on the stand and that someone will do her harm," he explained.

On Thursday, May 30, a jury found the former president guilty on all counts of the 34 charges in his hush money and election interference case brought forward by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

This landmark verdict marked Trump as a convicted felon. The trial commenced on April 15, a year after Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, was charged with 34 felony counts for falsifying business records.

© Joe Raedle Donald Trump has been found guilty

The charges stemmed from an alleged attempt to silence his purported mistress, Daniels, ahead of his 2016 presidential run. Bragg argued that these actions directly impacted the election.

Speaking shortly after jury deliberations began on Wednesday, Trump expressed pessimism about the trial's outcome, describing it as "rigged." He claimed that not even Mother Teresa could survive such a case.

Trump arrived at the courthouse shortly after 9am EST on Wednesday. He was required to remain in the courthouse while the judge delivered instructions to the jury, and during their deliberations, which began at 11:30am. Various experts noted that this situation likely exacerbated the often volatile politician's frustration.

© CHARLY TRIBALLEAU Stormy Daniels leaves Manhattan Criminal Court after testifying at former US President Donald Trump's trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments

The jury, comprised of five women and seven men, deliberated for a total of 11 hours before reaching a unanimous decision around 4:30pm on Thursday.

Their task was to consider not only the verdict for each of the 34 counts Trump faced but also the credibility of witnesses, particularly that of Trump's former fixer, Michael Cohen. In closing arguments, Trump’s legal team described Cohen as "literally like the MVP of liars."

Reacting to the news, Trump continued his recurring spiel that the trial was rigged, telling reporters shortly after the verdict was read: "Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden administration in order to wound or hurt an opponent, a political opponent," and emphasized that the "real verdict" would come on November 5th, election day.