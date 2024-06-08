Missing Michael Mosley’s shocked children join desperate search for dad in Greece

Michael Mosley's four children have flown to the picturesque Greek island of Symi to join the search for their missing father. Alexander, Jack, Daniel, and Katherine, all adults, were seen diligently combing the route where their father was last known to have walked after leaving his wife at the beach.

The 67-year-old renowned TV doctor was last spotted in the town of Pedi, where CCTV footage captured him shielding himself from the scorching sun with an umbrella.

This town is at the end of a cliff path where there were initial fears that Dr. Mosley might have fallen. Further images, which have not been released to the public, reportedly show him walking up a treacherous mountainous path from Pedi around 2pm.

This path is a three-hour trek back to Symi Town, where he was staying with his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey, 62, and another couple they were vacationing with.

© Yui Mok - PA Images A CCTV sign on a jet boat in the Pedi district of Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley

Dr. Mosley had left his companions at Saint Nikolas beach, stating he was feeling unwell and would walk back. His brother, Arthur, shared the family's distress: "We are very shocked and perplexed by what has happened. His children have now all gone to Greece and are walking the path trying to find him. We know as much as what the police and the media have reported, and hope there’s a good outcome. Unfortunately, when you get to Michael’s age, accidents like this can happen."

Arthur added that his brother had been in good spirits before embarking on the holiday. Greek police have shifted their focus from the sea to the rugged terrain between Pedi and Gialos, the part of Symi Town where Dr. Mosley was staying.

Where Michael started his walk

The island’s mayor, Papakalodoukas Lefterios, noted that search and rescue teams are examining a one-and-a-half-mile stretch of land. "They have not yet found anything. It is a mystery, this disappearance," he said.

The mayor expressed doubts about any criminal involvement, emphasizing the local community's peaceful nature. He speculated that Dr. Mosley might have succumbed to the extreme heat and unfamiliar terrain, leading to a possible accident. "He could have had unknown health issues triggered by the heat and wandered through unknown paths," Lefterios suggested.

© Yui Mok - PA Images A rocky path near Saint Nikolas Beach in the Pedi district in Symi, Greece, where a search and rescue operation is under way for TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley

Initially, Greek authorities focused their search efforts on the sea, fearing that Dr. Mosley might have fainted from the heat and fallen from a height.

They also considered the possibility of a snake bite or disorientation. However, CCTV footage showed him walking past a café in Pedi, just 22 minutes after leaving the beach.

A Greek police source revealed that there are multiple CCTV images of Dr. Mosley in the village, including ones that show him heading towards an inland path that connects Pedi to Symi Town.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Clare

This route would have required him to navigate a rugged mountainous trail. "The inland area has been scoured by helicopter but has not been searched thoroughly. He could be found inland," the police said.

Rescue teams, including a sniffer dog brought in from Athens, are retracing Dr. Mosley's steps. Symi, located 25 miles north of Rhodes, has seen a significant effort from locals and officials alike, using drones and helicopters to assist in the search.

A woman reported seeing Dr. Mosley near a bus stop in Pedi on the day of his disappearance, adding to the puzzle of his whereabouts.

Greek journalist Ioanna Niaoti shared that Dr. Mosley had expressed feeling unwell around 1.30 pm local time before leaving the beach to walk back to their accommodation. "He went to a coastal path leading to the village of Pedi. And this was the last time someone saw him, in Pedi," Niaoti said.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Dr Michael Mosley didn't return from a walk in Greece

Greek authorities confirmed that there was no indication Dr. Mosley had attempted to leave the island, which has a population of just 2,500. Police and firefighters have been using drones and helicopters in their extensive search, with support from locals.

Temperatures on Symi have been extremely high, with the Greek meteorological service issuing an excessive heat warning the day Dr. Mosley went missing, as temperatures soared to 38C (100F) and have since risen to 40C.

The route he took involves a climb of 100 steps to a height of 160 feet, and the walk back to their accommodation should have taken less than an hour. Dr. Mosley's wife reported him missing at 7.30 pm, prompting an appeal for information at 11 am the following day.

© Brook Mitchell Dr Michael Mosley speaks at the ICC Sydney on September 16, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. The Centenary Institute Oration is part of the 14th World Congress on Inflammation

Dr. Mosley is well-known for his work on diet and exercise, with popular shows such as Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? and Trust Me, I’m A Doctor.

His innovative 5:2 Diet and The Fast 800 Diet have brought significant attention to the benefits of intermittent fasting. In 2019, he experienced a transient global amnesia episode after a cold water swim, which left him with temporary memory loss.

The family remains hopeful for a positive outcome as the search for Dr. Mosley continues. His contributions to health and wellness, coupled with his adventurous spirit, have made him a beloved figure to many.