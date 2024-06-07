Michael Mosley missing: Celebrity friends make desperate pleas as search continues

The search continues for much-loved TV doctor Michael Mosley. Michael was reported missing earlier this week after disappearing on the Greek island of Symi, where he was holidaying with wife Clare.

Now his friends and loved ones are breaking their silence to plead for his safe recovery.

Jeremy Vine took to X after news of Michael's disappearance was made public. "I'm praying this lovely man is found and thinking of Clare and the whole Mosley family," he wrote. And money-saving expert Martin Lewis shared his unease, writing: "Feeling disturbed about the news about Dr Michael Mosley. I hope he's ok."

Dr Michael Mosley with his wife Dr Clare

Talk radio host Julia Hartley-Brewer also voiced her fears on GB News, stating: "Michael Mosley [...] he has gone missing on a Greek island. Lovely, lovely, lovely man. [It's] very, very worrying."

Meanwhile, on Thursday's edition of The One Show, presenter Alex Jones opened the programme by expressing concern that "our friend" had gone missing.

"Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time. We hope for more positive news," she added.

Michael was last seen on Wednesday when he set off on a walk to the centre of the island. Local police paused the operation late on Thursday, but continued on Friday morning with reinforcements.

The island's deputy mayor Ilias Chaskas told BBC News that people have "looked everywhere" and that they now have "divers looking into the water" with the help of the Hellenic Coast Guard.

This map of Symi island shows the beach on which Dr Michael Mosley started his walk on Wednesday

A helicopter was deployed from the Greek capital Athens as part of the search and the operation is also being assisted by drones searching areas that are hard to reach, as well as a police sniffer dog.

Greek police said Mr Mosley left his wife Clare on the beach before setting off on a walk to the centre of the island on Wednesday. His phone was found where he was staying with his wife, who reported him missing, a police spokesperson told BBC News.

The 67-year-old broadcaster is well known for BBC programmes which also include the series Trust Me, I'm A Doctor and The One Show, as well as ITV's This Morning.

© Photo: Rex Michael has made a number of TV appearances to offer health advice

Michael, 67, studied medicine and qualified as a doctor - but for the last couple of decades has been working as a presenter, documentary maker, journalist and author. He is also a known advocate for intermittent fasting diets, including the 5:2 diet and The Fast 800 diet.

Michael has four children with his wife Clare Bailey Mosley, who is also a doctor and healthy living advocate.