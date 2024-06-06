Deborah Roberts opens up about 'debilitating' battle with vertigo she has 'privately dealt with'

Deborah Roberts is opening up about a debilitating health condition she's been battling with privately.

The ABC 20/20 anchor, 63, has inspired her fans as she shared candid insight into her battle with vertigo and migraines, and what she has been doing to improve throughout the years.

Per Penn Medicine, vertigo is "a sensation of motion or spinning that is often described as dizziness," though not to be confused with being lightheaded, and can also create balance issues and inner ear problems.

Deborah Roberts responds to health concerns

This month, Deborah is on the cover of Brain & Life's latest issue, and taking to Instagram to share the special moment, she wrote: "Thursday thanks. I'm so grateful to @brainandlifemag for offering me an opportunity to shine a spotlight on living with and conquering migraines and vertigo."

She continued: "Millions of us suffer with headaches, anxiety and ongoing balance issues," adding: "I have privately dealt with these often debilitating issues for years. Jumping on planes, doing interviews, working out, while occasionally coping with discomfort and dizziness."

"I became good at masking it and working through it," she noted, before further sharing: "But now I'm working hard to deal with it all."

Detailing what she has been focusing on to get better, she added that she's been going to physical therapy, and that: "Targeting neck muscle weakness has been helpful along with other coping strategies like deep breathing and meditation. And there are also medications that help many."

"Let's stay well and take charge of our health. And discuss it! Thanks to a fabulous team who helped get me ready to step out on the mag cover," she concluded.

© Instagram Deborah shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her photoshoot

Aside from the cover photo, Deborah also shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her photoshoot, including one snap in which she's posing in a stunning magenta jumpsuit, as well as some pics with the magazine's crew.

© Instagram The reporter co-anchors 20/20 with David Muir

After opening up about her quiet battle, fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to show their support, with one writing: "Wow! Thank you for stepping out and shining a light on these issues which I suffer from as well," as others followed suit with: "Thank you so much! Wishing you the best of health," and: "You are amazing @debrobertsabc! Your personal story will help so many people," as well as: "Wow! Thank you so much for your honesty, candor and for sharing this very important information."

© Getty She's married to Today Show host Al Roker

Prior to her post about the cover, Deborah had also shared a selfie of her walking around Madison Avenue in Midtown Manhattan in a separate post, revealing she had just left a morning physical therapy session.

"Mood. After a session of PT. Tight muscles, back strain and posture weakness have created neck pain. But it's all getting better. Wow! Anyone else dealing with this? There's #hope," she wrote in her caption.