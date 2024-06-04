Halsey, 29, 'lucky to be alive' as she reveals heartbreaking health news

Halsey has revealed she is "lucky to be alive" after privately battling a serious illness.

The singer will release a new album, with the debut single called 'The End,' out now, about her past year, however they have not shared details of the diagnosis. Both The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and the Lupus Research Alliance were tagged in the post, and donations have been made to the organization in her name.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. People with lupus may have an increased risk of developing blood cancers, such as leukemia and lymphoma.

"Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album. It begins with The End. out now," Halsey captioned a carousel of videos and pictures, one of which showed her rubbing her legs, while looking in pain.

“I feel like an old lady,” they can be heard saying. "I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not gonna be sick and I’m gonna look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just gonna get to re-do my 20s in my 30s.”

A second video saw her hooked up to an IV machine, revealing she was on "day one of treatment," while another video featured a compilation of moments from hospital rooms and treatments.

In 2022, Halsey – real name Ashley Nicolette Frangipane – shared on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, Sjogren’s syndrome, mast cell activation syndrome — known as MCAS — and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, known as POTS.