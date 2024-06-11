Oprah Winfrey rushed to hospital as longtime friend Gayle King details live on air

Oprah Winfrey has been hospitalized due to a severe stomach virus, as revealed by her close friend Gayle King. On June 11, Oprah, 70, was noticeably absent from a scheduled appearance on CBS Mornings, leaving many fans concerned.

During the segment, Gayle, a longtime friend and CBS anchor, disclosed that Oprah was unable to attend due to a “serious” stomach bug.

"She had some kind of stomach thing – stomach flu – stuff was coming out of both ends," Gayle candidly explained. "I won’t get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV. It was a very serious thing."

Gayle reassured viewers that Oprah would recover from the virus but emphasized that she needed time to rest. "She will be okay. I hope she’s not mad at me for sharing that detail," she added with a hint of concern. "But I wanted to make it clear that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn’t be here for you today."

In a statement a spokesperson confirmed that Oprah is “recovering” following the stomach virus and had received an IV for dehydration upon her doctor's recommendation. "She is resting and feeling better every day," the spokesperson assured.

© Getty Oprah was rushed to hospital

The official Instagram account for Oprah Daily also acknowledged Gayle's heartfelt announcement. "Oprah was scheduled to go on CBS Mornings today to announce her latest Oprah’s Book Club selection.

When she came down with a stomach virus over the weekend, Gayle – being the best friend she is – offered to make the announcement for her," the post read. "We are happy to share that after receiving an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor, Oprah is feeling much better. We wish her a speedy recovery."

© Getty Oprah was due to appear to CBS

Despite her hospitalization, Oprah's dedication to her work remained steadfast. She was set to appear on CBS Mornings to unveil her latest book club pick, Familiaris by David Wroblewski. Taking to social media, Oprah promoted the book, showcasing her enduring commitment to her audience. "

Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season," she wrote on Instagram. "So today I’m thrilled to announce that my next Oprah’s Book Club selection is Familiaris by David Wroblewski!"

© Getty Oprah Winfrey revealed she is on weight loss medication

Oprah’s health scare comes on the heels of her remarkable body transformation. Known for her public battle with weight, Oprah has recently lauded weight loss medications like Ozempic. In December, she described weight loss drugs as a “maintenance tool” to support new, healthy habits.

In May, she reflected on her role in promoting diet culture. During a live event broadcast on YouTube in collaboration with WeightWatchers, Oprah acknowledged, "I have been a steadfast participant in this diet culture.

© Instagram Oprah and Gayle are long term friends

Through my platforms, through the magazine, through the talk show for 25 years and online. I’ve been a major contributor to it. I cannot tell you how many weight loss shows and makeovers I have done and they have been a staple since I’ve been working in television."

In her interview with People Magazine last December, Oprah revealed that she had incorporated a weight-loss medication into her regimen, though she did not specify which drug. This personal admission highlighted her ongoing journey toward health and well-being.