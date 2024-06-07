Oprah Winfrey looks slimmer than ever in figure-hugging wedding guest dress

Oprah Winfrey wore not one, but two incredible dresses that showed off her slimmed-down physique at her godson's wedding over the weekend.

The 70-year-old looked tiny in a figure-hugging black dress that highlighted her trim waist at the rehearsal for William Bumpus Jr.'s nuptials to Elise Smith on Sunday.

Oprah hosted the lavish event at her $50 million estate in Montecito, California, and made sure to look the part for the entire weekend.

William is the son of Oprah's close friend, Gayle King, who shared several posts on Instagram to document the happy occasion.

In one snapshot, she and Oprah are standing under a huge leafy archway, and both have beaming smiles on their faces.

While only a rehearsal, Oprah still looked elegant in her form-fitting, floor-length outfit, which boasted long sleeves, a high neck, and a subtle side split.

© Instagram Oprah looked tiny in her figure-hugging dress

The black dress hugged Oprah's curves and accentuated her shape. Gayle, meanwhile, looked just as beautiful in an orange and yellow floaty dress that nipped in her waist.

For the main event, Oprah looked stunning in a light pink dress that featured ruched detailing, long sleeves, and a bodycon fit, while Gayle wore an elegant blue dress with a bow on the shoulder.

© Instagram Oprah opted for a tight pink dress for the wedding ceremony

Oprah has lost 40lbs after turning to an unnamed weight-loss drug to help her slim down, despite previously calling medication like Ozempic an "easy way out".

She faced backlash but stood by her decision and said that she turned to weight loss medication after her doctor told her she would most likely always "yo-yo" because "obesity is a disease".

© Instagram William married Elise Smith on June 2

Meanwhile, Gayle raved about her only son's wedding during CBS Mornings on Tuesday. "My favorite son Will and my new favorite daughter-in-law Elise Smith tied the knot on Sunday, June 2," Gayle announced.

She then explained the significance behind their June 2 wedding date, revealing that the newlyweds' first date was on the second of the month, they met on the second of the month, and they got engaged on the second of the month, back in February.

As photos flashed of the wedding, including one featuring Oprah — who has been Gayle's best friend since their early 20s — she added: "Oprah of course was there, because it was at Oprah's house."

She then joked: "It's always nice when she lets us use [her house,]" before adding the "venue" has "very reasonable" prices.

Gayle continued: "I love favorite daughter-in-law Elise, I call her lovely Elise," and gushed over her stunning wedding dress, a classic, strapless gown to which she later added puffed sleeves during the party.

© Gayle King / CBS William and Elise at their wedding reception

She also shared that her favorite part of the day was the vows, which the two wrote themselves. "At one point Will said, 'I know the man I am but with you, I know the man I want to be,' that gave me goosebumps."

She added: "And clearly, both of them said, 'I see you, I will always see you, I will always be here,' What they are to each other, I've never seen love like the two of them have… There is something about these two that is epic and next level."

© Gayle King / CBS William is Gayle's only son

Gayle also noted: "It's always nice when you can see your children happy and married," and revealed that her ex-husband William was also in attendance with his girlfriend, and it was "all good."