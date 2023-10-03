Beyoncé’s dazzling circle of A-list friends revealed as epic billion-dollar tour ends: exclusive

As Beyonce's epic 56-date, $2.1 billion-grossing Renaissance Tour draws to a close, a new A-list friendship group has emerged with Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles at the center, a tour insider tells HELLO! exclusively.

"There’s a whole new movement happening, and so it's empowering," says the insider, noting that Tina has formed a "new clique" with Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim and Khloe Kardashian, as well as Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King.

Momager Kris, in fact, was at Beyoncé's birthday party September 4 and hung out "in the VIP Ace of Spades section at all her gigs over the world," the insider adds. "There's definitely a new sisterhood emerging with Kris spearheading it."

Tina, Kris et al are also inspiring "the next generation of young women," the insider says, including Beyoncé's best friend Kelly Rowland, LaLa Anthony and others.

Tina, 69, recently filed for divorce from her husband of eight years Richard Lawson, and "all these women are rallying around her," the insider says. "These very strong women are supporting each other and it's lovely to see that kind of powerful over 55 woman, they are coming together...they all have a bond.”

© Kevin Mazur Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Tina has grown an online following all her own for her heartwarming posts on Instagram, telling fans how proud she is of her daughters and grandchildren.

She gushed about Blue Ivy's incredible make-up skills as she glammed her up on Instagram — and put the spotlight on Blue during her many memorable dance performances throughout the tour.

Just earlier this year, Tina, who is mother to superstar singer Beyonce, 41, and her sister Solange, 37, with her former husband, Mathew Knowles, took to social media to praise the son of Kelly Rowland's eight-year-old son Titan, who she considers her own grandchild.

© Getty Images Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Kelly, of course, was a member of the pop R&B group Destiny's Child alongside Beyonce and Michelle Williams, and was raised by Tina from the age of 11.

Alongside a post of Titan playing basketball, Tina wrote: "Titan is so smart and handsome and entertaining. His mom is the best at letting him be himself @proud grandma.@titanjewel @kellyrowland @timspoon."

One follower commented: "I love the fact she said proud grandma."

© Getty Images Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Kim Kardashian, North West, Kris Jenner, Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California

© Steve Granitz Kris Jenner has become good friends with Beyonce's mom