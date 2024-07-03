Suki Waterhouse makes rare comments about ‘disorientating’ Bradley Cooper breakup

Suki WaterhouseSuki Waterhouse has opened up about her past relationship with Bradley Cooper, reflecting on the challenges she faced during their high-profile breakup in her British Vogue cover story for August 2024.

Suki, now 32, described the split as “disorienting” and isolating, sharing that she felt unable to explain herself to the world during that difficult time.

“When something very public happens to you and the story behind it is dark and difficult, and you’re actually not doing well, and you can’t explain yourself to the world, that’s very isolating,” she said.

Despite these hardships, Suki expressed that she has grown stronger over the past decade, having worked hard to understand herself better.

Suki and Bradley’s relationship began in 2013, attracting attention due to their 17-year age difference.

© Getty Bradley and Suki have a 17 year age difference

They parted ways in 2015, and Bradley went on to have a daughter, Lea De Seine, with Irina Shayk in 2017.

He is currently dating Gigi Hadid. Following her split with Bradley, Suki had a brief romance with actor Diego Luna in 2017 before finding love with Robert Pattinson the next year.

© Getty Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson

In March, Suki and Robert welcomed their baby girl, who made a charming debut in the Vogue feature.

Reflecting on her past relationships, Suki described the love she experienced in her twenties as a “fetishization.”

© Instagram Suki Waterhouse documented her pregnancy on Instagram before welcoming her first baby in March

She shared: “I think when you only get loved in that way, you only get punished. When you get into your 30s, you’re almost instantly afforded a little bit more respect. It’s kind of delightful and shocking at the same time.”

Suki spoke warmly about her relationship with Robert, highlighting their strong connection. “We really planned to start a family together since we were as ready as we were going to be,” she said.

She also praised Robert’s sense of humor and their mutual understanding, noting that he wasn’t bothered by her past relationships. “He has a lot of humor about my exes and didn’t really give a s–t” when singer Miles Kane messaged her about music because “no one’s better than” Robert.

© Getty Suki and Bradley parted ways in 2015

Though Suki has mostly kept quiet about her past with Bradley, she did make a playful reference to him in a TikTok video in January 2022.

In the video, she remarked, “Can’t believe I let someone who looks like me with this filter break my heart,” and even acknowledged a fan’s guess that she was referring to Bradley.