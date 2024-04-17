Celebrity babies born in 2024: Suki Waterhouse, Cameron Diaz, Gal Gadot and more

Welcoming a new child into the world is the most special moment, and several celebrities have shared their exciting baby news so far in 2024.
From British singer Olly Murs becoming a dad for the first time, to Cameron Diaz' surprise baby announcement and model Miranda Kerr's fourth child, see the celebrity newborns that have had us cooing since January…
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised their fans in March with the news that they had secretly welcomed baby number two.
The 51-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte star, 45, are now the proud parents to a "really cute" son named Cardinal.
"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden," they penned in a joint statement on Instagram.
"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"
They continued: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute.
"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they concluded. "Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"
Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman
Congratulations were in order for actress Emily VanCamp and her husband Josh Bowman, who welcomed their second daughter in March.
Announcing the joyous news on Instagram, the Revenge star shared an adorable black-and-white photo of her newborn's tiny hand alongside the caption: "Rio Rose. 3-12-2024 Welcome to the world baby girl."
"We love you so much," she added.
Emily, 37, first announced her pregnancy back in February, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a series of black and white snaps, Emily penned: "Not long now... Ready when you are little love."
Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson
Actress Suki, 32, and Twilight star Robert welcomed their first child in March, a little girl.
Marking the life-changing moment, Suki shared a precious photo on her Instagram account showing her cradling her little one.
"Welcome to the world angel," she penned in the caption alongside a red love heart emoji.
The baby was concealed by her arms but fans got a glimpse of the adorable babygrow the infant was wearing, featuring multicoloured hearts.
Melissa George
Former Australian soap star Melissa George announced the arrival of her third child on 19 March.
The 47-year-old actress, who now lives in France, captured the hearts of her followers with a black and white photograph showing the tiny feet of her newborn son.
Melissa wrote: "Welcome to the world my little man. Love knows no end. A mother of 3 sons. Cannot believe it. My heart is so full."
David Guetta and Jessica Ledon
DJ David Guetta and his girlfriend Jessica Ledon, welcomed their first baby together in March.
David, 56, and the actress, 32, shared the happy news with a joint post on Instagram Sunday.
"Love is in the air," the French musician wrote, adding: "Welcome Cyan."
The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages, including one from the doting dad's eldest son Elvis.
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano
Wonder Woman actress, Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano quietly welcomed a fourth child, a daughter named Ori.
Gal, 38, revealed on Instagram in early March that she had given birth to another daughter.
"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn in her arms. "The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through.
"You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means 'my light' in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude. Welcome to the house of girls. Daddy is pretty cool too."
The star is already a mum to three girls: youngest Daniella, two, middle daughter Maya, six, and oldest Alma, 12.
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel
Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel officially welcomed their third baby together in February – the model's fourth child, another boy.
Miranda, 40, shared the good news on her Snapchat page, posting a photograph of his new Milo baby blanket from Naked Cashmere and a pair of yellow socks for her newborn son, named Pierre Kerr Spiegel.
She wrote: "We are overjoyed by the arrival of our little ray of sunshine, Pierre Kerr Spiegel. We couldn't be more excited to welcome our fourth son into our family. Feeling blessed."
The former Victoria's Secret Angel and her husband, 33, are also the parents to sons Hart, five, and Myles, three. Miranda is also mum to her son Flynn, 12, with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom.
Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton
At the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Josh Hartnett surprised fans and the media alike with some very exciting news.
The Pearl Harbor actor, aged 45, revealed that he and his wife, Tamsin Egerton, quietly welcomed their fourth child into the world.
Josh was attending the awards ceremony for his role in the critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer, and in a conversation with Gold Derby, the star shared the update on his growing family.
"I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind," he remarked, responding to a query about the burgeoning social media trend dubbed the 'Josh Hartnett Renaissance.'
Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson
Swimming legend Michael Phelps, joyously welcomed his fourth child into the world in January.
The 38-year-old athlete and his wife Nicole Johnson, also 38, announced the arrival of their son Nico Michael Phelps in a heartwarming Instagram post.
In the photo, a shirtless Michael stands proudly beside Nicole, cradling their newborn son.
The caption read: "@mrs.nicolephelps and I wanna welcome Nico Michael Phelps to the world. Born on 1/16."
Michael added: "We're so blessed to be given a 4th child. We're now a family of 6!" along with several laughing emojis. The couple are also parents to three sons: Boomer, aged seven, Beckett, five, and Maverick, four.
Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari
Actor Josh Duhamel became a father once again this year, with the birth of his second child, a son named Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel, born on January 11, 2024.
Shepherd is Josh's first child with his wife, Audra Mari.
The couple shared the happy news with their followers on Instagram, posting a tender photograph, showing only the baby's feet, symbolising the beginning of Shepherd's journey in life.
At 51, Josh is already a father to Axl, his 10-year-old son from his previous marriage to Fergie.
Olly Murs and Amelia Tank
Olly Murs and his wife Amelia Tank announced the arrival of their baby girl on 17 April.
Taking to Instagram to share a picture of themselves leaving the hospital, the pop star and proud dad told fans: "Our mini murs has arrived [heart emoji] Madison we love you so much already x."
The couple's famous friends congratulated them, with Mark Wright writing: "Buzzing for you both guys. Love yas x." Vicky Pattison added: "Congratulations you guys."
The pair, who tied the knot in July 2023 in a wedding exclusively covered in HELLO!, announced the pregnancy in December with a sweet announcement: "Baby Murs due 2024," Olly captioned the image, which showed him holding up a baby scan.
Natasha Raskin Sharp
Antiques Road Trip host Natasha became a mother in January and shared the exciting news on Instagram, alongside an adorable photo of her newborn's tiny hand.
"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," penned the 37-year-old, before confirming that she would be taking a step back from her radio and TV jobs following her new arrival, a little girl named Jean.
"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon. Enjoy!"
The new mum shares baby Jean with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple first met back in 2013 behind the scenes of the BBC and tied the knot in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016.
Jeremy Kyle and Vicky Burton
In January, TalkTV presenter Jeremy Kyle and his wife Vicky Burton welcomed a baby girl, who is Jeremy's sixth child.
Jeremy took to social media to share the news, writing: "She's finally here… Iris Rose Victoria Kyle arrived today at 12.31pm weighing 7lb 6oz.
"Mummy was absolutely incredible and we are just so blessed to have our beautiful new daughter."
The presenter was dressed in a blue set of scrubs as he cradled his newborn, who was swaddled up in a white towel and matching hat.