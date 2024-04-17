Celebrity babies born in 2024: Suki Waterhouse, Cameron Diaz, Gal Gadot and more

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden surprised their fans in March with the news that they had secretly welcomed baby number two.

The 51-year-old actress and the Good Charlotte star, 45, are now the proud parents to a "really cute" son named Cardinal.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden," they penned in a joint statement on Instagram.

"He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!"

They continued: "For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures - but he's really cute.

"We are feeling so blessed and grateful," they concluded. "Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"