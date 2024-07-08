Shania Twain wows crowds in tweed mini skirt paired with sparkling white boots as she battles illness

Shania Twain graced the stage at London’s Hyde Park with a show-stopping performance that left fans in awe.

Despite battling a cold, the 58-year-old singer delivered a mesmerizing set that audience members hailed as "better than Glastonbury."

Dressed in a striking red printed Vivienne Westwood jacket and mini skirt, paired with sparkling white boots, Shania opened her headline set with her 1997 hit Don’t be Stupid (You Know I Love You).

The Canadian sensation captivated thousands of fans during her hour-and-a-half performance at the British Summer Time (BST) show, just a week after her much-talked-about Legends slot at Glastonbury Festival.

Although her vocals at Glastonbury had drawn some online criticism, Shania's resilience and talent shone through at Hyde Park.

She bravely addressed the crowd, admitting she was fighting off "sniffles" to perform. "I have a little cold but who cares, just a little sniffle," she announced, unfazed, though she did turn away from the crowd several times to blow her nose.

© Getty The Country singer revealed she was suffering from a cold before dazzling the audience with her greatest hits

The atmosphere was electric, with fans donning vibrant and sparkly cowboy hats, leather boots, and leopard print garments in homage to Shania's signature style. Many wore T-shirts emblazoned with the lyrics "let’s go girls" and "giddy up," creating a sea of devoted followers ready to celebrate their idol.

Shania's ensemble, including electric guitars, drums, keyboard, and violins, delivered an unforgettable performance.

© Getty The 58-year-old looked incredible in a Vivienne Westwood number

She expressed her gratitude to the crowd for welcoming her back to The Hyde Park stage after many years. "I just wanna tell you a little bit about what this means to me – I’ve been coming to concerts here for many, many years and watching all the legends play this stage," she shared.

"I have played this stage once before, it’s been a while… here I am again and I just can’t thank you enough, you guys are so awesome thank you. I’m really happy right now. London, thank you for having me back."

© Getty Shania last performed on the BST stage in 2003

In a heartfelt moment, Shania sat down with an acoustic guitar and led the crowd in a singalong of her hit Still the One, announcing, "London, it looks like we made it." The set, adorned with the words “The Twain Town Saloon” and signs for ‘Cocks’ and ‘Hens,’ was a country masterclass featuring hits like From This Moment On and I’m Gonna Getcha Good. She closed the night with the empowering anthem Man! I Feel Like A Woman!

Wetherspoons pub manager Danielle Stephens, among the enthusiastic crowd, declared the set "better than Glastonbury." "It was a fantastic night – pure 90s nostalgia," the 33-year-old from Kingston-upon-Thames said.

"Everyone was jumping for joy and it was better than Glastonbury, a better vibe… the whole crowd was living their best 90s lives."

© Getty Shania Twain performs live at BST Hyde Park at Hyde Park

Reflecting on the night, Danielle had a heartfelt message for Shania: "We absolutely loved it, we’d do it again and again and again."

Shania's set followed a day of fantastic music, which also featured performances by singer-songwriter Anne-Marie and the Irish family band The Corrs.

The excitement at Hyde Park continues, with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks set to play next Friday, followed by Australian pop star Kylie Minogue headlining on Saturday. Shania Twain's unforgettable performance has undoubtedly set the bar high for what promises to be an incredible summer of music in London.