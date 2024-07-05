Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Shania Twain stuns in sultry sheer bodysuit in showstopping performance
Shania Twain performs during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 30, 2024 in Glastonbury, England. Founded by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury Festival features around 3,000 performances across over 80 stages. Renowned for its vibrant atmosphere and iconic Pyramid Stage, the festival offers a diverse lineup of music and arts, embodying a spirit of community, creativity, and environmental consciousness. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)© Joseph Okpako

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer has rocked a number of incredible looks while on tour

Bryony Gooch
US Writer
5 minutes ago
Shania Twain is taking the UK by a storm as she continues her tour, following a stunning performance in the legend spot at Glastonbury Festival.

As she took to Lytham Festival, held in Lancashire, Shania opted for a slinky bodysuit, sheer with black structured bone paneling to emphasize her shape. She wore the incredible piece with sparkling fishnet tights, cowboy boots and a matching hat, and she offset the look with a casual bright orange puffer jacket - the perfect accessory for the cooler temperatures in the North of England.

Shania stuns in a bodysuit - paired with a bright orange puffer jacket
Shania wore her long blonde hair down and straight, landing perfectly over her shoulders for the occasion. 

Fans couldn't help but compliment her amazing outfit, with one person saying: "God she's gorgeous."

Shania brought out her long time fan Ken on stage© @shaniatwain Instagram
Another added: "You are a literal icon Shania! Are you drinking the elixir of life??" 

"You're like an angel", a third person concurred in the comment section.

Shania stunned in cowboy boots© @shaniatwain Instagram
She was joined on stage by a special guest - Ken, a super fan of hers who made a special appearance at the festival, which she shared on Instagram as she rocked the sultry look.

"Okay, so you’re Ken? That DOES impress me much", she wrote to caption the photo carousel. "For those who weren’t at my show last night - meet Ken! He’s traveled the world to see me play over the years and I got to return the favor by traveling to him to play in beautiful Lytham…" 

Ken has been a long time superfan of Shania© @shaniatwain
She added: "He only needed to get the bus down to my gig this time! Thank you to everyone for coming out, I had the most fun with you all @lythamfestival! We’re in Chepstow tonight - it’s my first time playing Wales so show me what you’ve got."

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer tagged her own Ken, husband Frederic Thiebaud who has always supported her career. Following her extraordinary appearance at Glastonbury, in which she performed in front of an incredible 140,000 people, he took to Instagram to compliment her performance.

Shania Twain and Frederic Thiebaud at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas© Getty
"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he gushed. "You are the absolute BEST!!!!!"

The couple have been together since 2011, after she was previously married to musician Robert John "Mutt" Lange.

