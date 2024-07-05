Shania Twain stuns in sultry sheer bodysuit in showstopping performance

Shania Twain is taking the UK by a storm as she continues her tour, following a stunning performance in the legend spot at Glastonbury Festival.

As she took to Lytham Festival, held in Lancashire, Shania opted for a slinky bodysuit, sheer with black structured bone paneling to emphasize her shape. She wore the incredible piece with sparkling fishnet tights, cowboy boots and a matching hat, and she offset the look with a casual bright orange puffer jacket - the perfect accessory for the cooler temperatures in the North of England.

Shania stuns in a bodysuit - paired with a bright orange puffer jacket

Shania wore her long blonde hair down and straight, landing perfectly over her shoulders for the occasion.

Fans couldn't help but compliment her amazing outfit, with one person saying: "God she's gorgeous."

© @shaniatwain Instagram Shania brought out her long time fan Ken on stage

Another added: "You are a literal icon Shania! Are you drinking the elixir of life??"

"You're like an angel", a third person concurred in the comment section.

© @shaniatwain Instagram Shania stunned in cowboy boots

She was joined on stage by a special guest - Ken, a super fan of hers who made a special appearance at the festival, which she shared on Instagram as she rocked the sultry look.

"Okay, so you’re Ken? That DOES impress me much", she wrote to caption the photo carousel. "For those who weren’t at my show last night - meet Ken! He’s traveled the world to see me play over the years and I got to return the favor by traveling to him to play in beautiful Lytham…"

© @shaniatwain Ken has been a long time superfan of Shania

She added: "He only needed to get the bus down to my gig this time! Thank you to everyone for coming out, I had the most fun with you all @lythamfestival! We’re in Chepstow tonight - it’s my first time playing Wales so show me what you’ve got."

The "Man! I Feel Like A Woman" singer tagged her own Ken, husband Frederic Thiebaud who has always supported her career. Following her extraordinary appearance at Glastonbury, in which she performed in front of an incredible 140,000 people, he took to Instagram to compliment her performance.

© Getty Shania had her husband Frédéric by her side

"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he gushed. "You are the absolute BEST!!!!!"

The couple have been together since 2011, after she was previously married to musician Robert John "Mutt" Lange.