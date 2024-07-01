Shania Twain's husband Frédéric Thiébaud shares rare public dedication to 'absolute best' wife

Shania Twain brought the house down on Sunday, June 30 at the Glastonbury Festival, taking over the coveted Sunday Legends slot and delivering hit after hit from her storied discography.

The Canadian country-pop icon, 58, pulled out all the stops with hobby horses, drag performers, large ruffled coats, and songs like "That Don't Impress Me Much," "Man! I Feel Like a Woman," "You're Still the One," and more.

While several A-listers like Cara Delevingne and Anya Taylor-Joy were in attendance, no face in the crowd mattered more than her husband's, Swiss Nestlé exec Frédéric Thiébaud.

The 53-year-old took to social media soon after to praise his wife for her dynamite performance, and shouted out her entire creative team for bringing the lively set to the famed Glastonbury stage.

"EXTREMELY PROUD of this amazing woman @shaniatwain for her amazing Glastonbury performance," he gushed. "You are the absolute BEST!!!!!"

"So much work went into this and so much talent!!! Congrats to the whole team around her – you are all exceptional people!!!!" Fans agreed, responding to his post with comments like "iconic" and "she killed it!"

Shania herself reflected on her insane Glastonbury weekend with a recap post of her own, including several snippets of the audience loudly and enthusiastically singing along to some of her greatest hits.

"Wow @glastofest that felt [expletive] amazing!!!" she remarked. "140,000 people scream singing MAN! I FEEL LIKE A WOMAN! was an experience I will never forget."

"Thank you so so so so much. I'm officially a Glastonbury legend – and super fan!! I'm watching it back on @bbciplayer to enjoy some great crowd shots! You guys gave it 100%."

In a conversation with the BBC after the set, Shania did express some frustrations over technical issues, especially with regards to sound and not being able to make her grand entrance on an actual horse. But she was satisfied with what she got to actually put out.

"I feel welcome! For me as a performer I need validation! I do it for the fans and they need to leave happy [but] they welcomed me and they responded really well and it was a fabulous experience!"

Earlier this month, on the podcast Sidetracked with Annie and Nick ahead of Glastonbury, Shania ran through her setlist and when her iconic "That Don't Impress Me Much" was brought up, she was asked whether she'd ever considered tweaking the Brad Pitt name check in the lyrics.

"Who would be your 'So you think you're Brad Pitt' or 2024 do you think?" host Nick Grimshaw asked, and she responded: "Well, I was at a live show, and Ryan Reynolds was in the audience."

"And I just very cheekily said 'Ryan Reynolds' because he was there and it was very cute," she shared, adding that her reasoning behind picking Brad was a "James Dean" quality to him.

"I sort of see Brad Pitt as a James Dean of his generation," she continued. "And I see Harry Styles as that as well, can't you see that? He's rugged, but pretty, does that make sense? It's like a charm that he has."