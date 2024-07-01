Inside Kings of Leon's unforgettable performance at Hyde Park - and their setlist revealed

Kings of Leon took the stage at the legendary British Summertime Festival, hosted by American Express, which was held at London's Hyde Park on Sunday. They delivered a performance that was nothing short of electrifying, giving the audience exactly what they were craving for.

Having watched them at the London O2 in 2022, my expectations were extremely high. But to my joy, the Followill clan - brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared, along with their cousin Matthew – proved once again why they are a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock music.

© Dave J Hogan Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon on stage at BST Hyde Park

The American band, who last played at BST seven years ago, looked happy to be back headlining the Great Oak Stage and poked jibes that Glastonbury was happening on the same weekend. "But wouldn't you rather be here with us?" lead singer Caleb quipped to the crowd, who responded with enthusiastic cheers.

Nathan even took his position on the drums, wearing an England football shirt - a nod to the team's win against Slovakia just hours prior. "I was hoping we'd have fun tonight," added Caleb. "Didn't have any idea we'd have this much fun."

They are currently on their Can We Please Have Fun World tour which will see the band perform a number of shows across Europe as well as the States.

© BST Kings of Leon headlined the Great Oak Stage on Sunday

Playing their only London date, they delivered a setlist brimming with crowd favourites, including Sex on Fire, Use Somebody, Pyro and Closer whilst also showcasing songs from their latest offering, including Mustang and Split Screen. The musicians had the crowd singing along in unison, their voices echoing across the grounds.

Kings of Leon's stage presence was commanding yet understated - no elaborate pyrotechnics or over-the-top theatrics, just four musicians in their element, letting their music speak for itself. They had a vibrant backdrop of waterfalls and volcanoes, bringing an earthy and low-key dimension to the band's 105-minute setlist.

Their interaction with the crowd was genuine and heartfelt, with Caleb expressing his gratitude for the fans' unwavering support over the years. "It's such a joy to be here," said Caleb thoughtfully, clearly overcome by the atmosphere. "We haven't been here for seven years. It's one of my favourite places to be and be a part of."

Kings of Leon's performance at BST Hyde Park was a masterclass in music, a night of pure energy that has left a lasting impression on all who were fortunate enough to be there.

Setlist

Ballerina Radio

On Call

The Bucket

Taper Jean Girl

Manhattan

Revelry

Nothing to Do

My Party

Sex on Fire

Don't Stop the Bleeding

Comeback Story

Pyro

Mustang

Molly's Chambers

Milk

Fans

Back Down South

Nowhere to Run

King of the Rodeo

Wait for Me

Split Screen

The Bandit

Find Me

Closer

Seen

Encore:

Rainbow Ball

Waste a Moment

Cold Desert

Use Somebody

About American Express presents BST Hyde Park:

Set in London's beautiful Royal Park, BST Hyde Park kicked off in 2013 with The Rolling Stones reliving their legendary 1969 gig, plus Bon Jovi, Lionel Richie and many more packing out the park for memorable summer nights. The event has featured many now-famous shows from Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Barbra Streisand, Adele, The Rolling Stones, Taylor Swift, Robbie Williams, Black Sabbath, Kylie Minogue, Kendrick Lamar, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel, Lana Del Rey and so many more.